Tuesday Dots: Royal Weekend

Football Dots
- Full Transcript from the weekly Press Conference
Here's a full transcript of UW coach Kalen DeBoer's Cal Week press conference: https://t.co/I83lANL2ty— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 17, 2022
- The Washington Huskies leap frog the Washington State Cougars in Jon Wilner’s latest Power Rankings.
There's a new leader between the Huskies and Cougars in @wilnerhotline's latest Pac-12 rankings, but the Washington schools are stuck in the middle of the pack. https://t.co/UIFKuoNuKM— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 17, 2022
- Here come the Husky Royalty Jerseys this week vs. the California Bears
Looks like UW will be busting out the alternates this weekend https://t.co/IdoevcfWEA— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 18, 2022
- Big week for Jeremiah Martin. New baby boy was born and is named Defensive Line Player of the week.
- - : Jeremiah Martin @IAmJM_ ☔️ #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/S4QqInEHhW— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 17, 2022
- 2025 WR decommits from UW a day after posting he will be visiting Eugene this weekend
2025 WR LaMason Waller decommits from UW. We barely knew ya. https://t.co/D0VU0busCf— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 17, 2022
- Depth Chart released for the California Golden Bears Game this weekend
The @UW_Football depth chart for this weekend's game at Cal has been released. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/CgnWAJmbYa— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) October 17, 2022
UW Basketball Dots
- UW Hoops Star Nate Robinson battling with Kidney issues
“I’m sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness and come together for a greater cause — our health.” https://t.co/cNmy5lZPRT— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 18, 2022
- CBS Sports picks UW Basketball to finish 7th in the Pac-12 in their preseason preview.
