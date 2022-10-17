 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Dots: Passing Grades

Defensive questions persist despite bounce-back win

By andrewberg7
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Arizona at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

I’ll look for you in old Honolulu

San Francisco or Ashtabula

You’re gonna have to leave Dots, now I know

  • Giving up 39 points isn’t great, but it’s a lot better than giving up 49. Christian Caple considers how Arizona must feel after an even worse defensive performance in Husky Stadium than what the Dawgs mustered. He also looks at the implications of the mounting statistical dominance of Michael Penix and Rome Odunze.

  • The defense wasn’t all bad on Saturday, either. Jeremiah Martin welcomed his second child this week and celebrated with a pair of sacks. As much trouble as Jayden De Laura gave the Dawg defense, some timely sacks were instrumental in building the double-digit margin of victory.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...