Monday Dots: Passing Grades

- Giving up 39 points isn’t great, but it’s a lot better than giving up 49. Christian Caple considers how Arizona must feel after an even worse defensive performance in Husky Stadium than what the Dawgs mustered. He also looks at the implications of the mounting statistical dominance of Michael Penix and Rome Odunze.
- Caple gave Washington’s season to date a “B” in The Athletic’s country-wide CFB report card. It seems like a fair grade- better than passing, but not quite the ace grade we could have envisioned a few weeks ago.
- Mike Vorel cautions against taking Penix and Odunze for granted. They’re not just a product of good coaching or a great scheme- their numbers are amazing even compared to the best in the country.
- The defense wasn’t all bad on Saturday, either. Jeremiah Martin welcomed his second child this week and celebrated with a pair of sacks. As much trouble as Jayden De Laura gave the Dawg defense, some timely sacks were instrumental in building the double-digit margin of victory.
- Dawgman starts to look ahead to next week’s showdown with Cal. The Bears have been a thorn in the side of some of the best recent UW teams, including the famous lightning game and a rare Jake Browning benching in Berkeley.
- A loss on Friday for UW Volleyball did not linger. The Dawgs beat Colorado 3-1 in Boulder to recapture some momentum.
Rome Odunze's Past 4 Games:
34 catches for 561 yards
Arizona's defense currently sits at #123 in Beta_Rank, worst in the Power 5 and would give up 3.78 more points per game against the same opponent and field position as the next worst P5 defense.
They are 8 points per game worse against same opponent/field position versus 2021.
Many thanks to the wonderful people associated with @UWAthletics. Staff, coaches, players, former players- they are first class in every way.
