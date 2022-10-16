Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Extend A New Offer & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. With the team now at 5-2 the staff is able to show recruits that the team is better than it was last year and they are on an upward trajectory. This last week some new offers went out and the Husky staff utilized the home game to bring some recruits on campus (unofficially).

2024 3 star running back Ca’lil Valentine from Chandler HS, AZ was extended an offer from the Husky staff yesterday. Rated as the 45th best running back in the country and 14th best prospect in AZ, Valentine is an explosive running back that can make great cuts and then accelerate through the hole. So far Arizona and ASU are the Pac 12 schools that have offered him (now obviously UW has).

3 star running back Kyren Condoll from Rancho Cucamonga HS, CA was extended an offer by the Husky staff earlier this week. Rated as the 55th best cornerback in the country, Condoll holds offers from Arizona, ASU, Oregon State, Duke, and Colorado. Listed at 6’2”’and around 180 pounds, Condoll is a bigger cornerback who is just starting to go through the recruiting process and will be a name to keep an eye on.

The Huskies used the home game to host some unofficial visitors from the 2023 and 2024 classes. Among those that made their way to campus was Leroy Bryant a 3 star cornerback who is committed to the Huskies and looks like he will play pretty early. 2024 prospects Malachi Durant, a 3 star wideout from in-state, and 4 star athlete Nathaniel Frazier from Mater Dei HS, CA also made his way up to campus to check out the Huskies. Both players are priority recruits in the 2024 class for the dawgs.

