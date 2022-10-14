If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
- Dan Raley from FanNation says the game last week in the desert tested the Husky depth, all the way down to some true freshmen.
- Raley also offers his midseason report on the Huskies.
- Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times digs into the UW running back rotation.
This Saturday, it's the @UW_Football Homecoming game!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 13, 2022
Make sure you're in-the-know for mobile ticketing, stadium policies, and more ⤵️#GoHuskies x #PurpleReign
Starting cornerbacks Mishael Powell and Jordan Perryman have barely played. Julius Irvin, Elijah Jackson and Asa Turner have also missed games. Vincent Nunley and Cam Williams are done for the year:
Looking at the problems plaguing Washington’s defense the past two weeks.https://t.co/NrDUsOf6vt— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) October 13, 2022
Game week content from Dawgman:
- Dawgman Radio
- Arizona/UW “By the Numbers”
- JaMarcus Shephard on going for it, and Rome Odunze
- Scott Huff on the O-Line depth
- Predictions
- How to Watch/Listen
From The Daily:
Pro Dawgs shine of TNF:
TOUCHDOWN DANTEEEEE PETTISSSS @dmainy_13 pic.twitter.com/PYcZPajEDi— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 14, 2022
Bears rookie CB Kyler Gordon with by far the best grade of his young career, and I think we totally saw that during the broadcast! Nice open field tackles in addition to quality coverage on Curtis Samuel + others— Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) October 14, 2022
80.0 coverage grade, a forced incompletion, allowed just 13 yards
Soccer
Catch the 11-0-1 men, followed by the 8-3-2 Women Friday:
Dawg Doubleheader on Montlake ⚽️— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 13, 2022
We've got your Friday plans covered! Head to Husky Soccer Stadium tomorrow for @UW_MSoccer vs. Gonzaga at 4 PM, followed by @UW_WSoccer vs. Oregon State at 7 PM.
Tickets provide admission to both games: https://t.co/N0wAuZ7s6R#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/lA641t8Hz2
Retro Dot
