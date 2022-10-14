 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Young players, it’s up to you

Dawgs are thin on defense, and are turning to some very green talent

By John Sayler
NCAA Football: Washington at Arizona State Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Football

Gameday info

Starting cornerbacks Mishael Powell and Jordan Perryman have barely played. Julius Irvin, Elijah Jackson and Asa Turner have also missed games. Vincent Nunley and Cam Williams are done for the year:

Game week content from Dawgman:

From The Daily:

Pro Dawgs shine of TNF:

Soccer

Catch the 11-0-1 men, followed by the 8-3-2 Women Friday:

Retro Dot

