Dots: By The Book

Happy Thursday. Would you like some dots? Well lucky for you, we’ve got dots!
- Mike Vorel breaks down the calculations behind the Dawgs’ liberal approach towards 4th down.
- And tries to figure out the best look for the running backs room.
Caple and Danny O’Neil have a new pod episode out:
New today: Ep. 23 of Say Who, Say Pod— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) October 12, 2022
— @dannyoneil tries to find a UW football comparison for yesterday’s Mariners loss
— We talk about the Huskies’ defense
— Pac-12 picks
Parker here has predicted us to win the last two games which means we’re probably screwed:
ARIZONA @ WASHINGTON pic.twitter.com/I81aa5j6Vd— parker (@statsowar) October 11, 2022
Highest-graded WRs on 3rd & 4th down (Power 5):— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 13, 2022
Jacob Cowing - 92.1
Marvin Harrison Jr. - 90.7 pic.twitter.com/JEuG3ZLMkr
PAC-12 QB Rating against P5 Opponents:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) October 13, 2022
1. DTR (UCLA) - 202.5
2. Plummer (Cal) - 154.6
3. Williams (USC) - 153.3
4. Rising (Utah) - 150.5
5. Penix (UW) - 142.4
6. Ward (WSU) - 139.2
7. Nix (Ore) - 138.4
8. McKee (Stan) - 136.6
9. de Laura (UA) - 135.4
10. Jones (ASU) - 131.6
Pac-12 strength of schedule to date and remaining (as of Week 6) pic.twitter.com/wO5IFlHo1n— Brian Fremeau (@bcfremeau) October 12, 2022
Congratulations to Rome Odunze @RomeOdunze for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List! @UW_Football @UWAthletics #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/T8mFwLptGI— Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) October 12, 2022
This is probably too late already, but if you’re a UW student, order up:
HEADS UP: The first 2,000 verified college students to sign up will receive access to purchase one standing room open ticket for $30 to this weekend's ALDS home game(s) at T-Mobile Park. https://t.co/FhiwyrYY50— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) October 12, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
