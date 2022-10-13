Dots: By The Book

Happy Thursday. Would you like some dots? Well lucky for you, we’ve got dots!

Mike Vorel breaks down the calculations behind the Dawgs’ liberal approach towards 4th down.

And tries to figure out the best look for the running backs room.

Caple and Danny O’Neil have a new pod episode out:

New today: Ep. 23 of Say Who, Say Pod



— @dannyoneil tries to find a UW football comparison for yesterday’s Mariners loss



— We talk about the Huskies’ defense



— Pac-12 picks



Parker here has predicted us to win the last two games which means we’re probably screwed:

Highest-graded WRs on 3rd & 4th down (Power 5):



Jacob Cowing - 92.1

Marvin Harrison Jr. - 90.7 pic.twitter.com/JEuG3ZLMkr — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 13, 2022

PAC-12 QB Rating against P5 Opponents:



1. DTR (UCLA) - 202.5

2. Plummer (Cal) - 154.6

3. Williams (USC) - 153.3

4. Rising (Utah) - 150.5

5. Penix (UW) - 142.4

6. Ward (WSU) - 139.2

7. Nix (Ore) - 138.4

8. McKee (Stan) - 136.6

9. de Laura (UA) - 135.4

10. Jones (ASU) - 131.6 — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) October 13, 2022

Pac-12 strength of schedule to date and remaining (as of Week 6) pic.twitter.com/wO5IFlHo1n — Brian Fremeau (@bcfremeau) October 12, 2022

This is probably too late already, but if you’re a UW student, order up:

HEADS UP: The first 2,000 verified college students to sign up will receive access to purchase one standing room open ticket for $30 to this weekend's ALDS home game(s) at T-Mobile Park. https://t.co/FhiwyrYY50 — Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) October 12, 2022

