Wednesday Dots: Past Tense

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel details UW’s defensive back decline. Vorel noted the secondary players that have missed time this season including Jordan Perryman, Asa Turner, and Elijah Jackson (who are all back), Mishael Powell and Vince Nunley (who won’t be back this weekend), and Cameron Williams (who wants to redshirt).
- Dan Raley says that UW Co-DC Chuck Morrell needs to now get payoff from all of the secondary guys who have played. In the article it notes that UW played 12 different DB’s against Arizona State, including noting that a number of true or redshirt freshmen were on the field at the same time in the second quarter against Arizona State.
- Alex Cook talks about the challenge of having different DB’s in the secondary as well as other topics including remembering Jayden de Laura’s incident last year after the Apple Cup.
- Remembering a wild game years ago against Arizona at Husky Stadium. Let’s hope that the outcome (a UW win) is the same result.
In 1984, the Huskies opened the season with 9 straight wins. The 8th win was a 28-12 victory over Arizona at Husky Stadium.— Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) October 11, 2022
The game included an astounding 19 turnovers – 10 from Arizona and 9 from #1-ranked UW.
Here's the Seattle Times sports page from the day after:
1/3 pic.twitter.com/bAmBXiT1WX
- A minor roster update. With the lack of depth in the secondary, a walk-on is getting some playing time.
A minor @UW_Football roster update:— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) October 11, 2022
Walk-on safety Sean Toomey-Stout has officially changed to #27. He's played in three games this year and made the switch heading into the ASU game. He'll wear that number the remainder of the season.
- You can see our own John Sayler’s thoughts on the Huskies as part of the opponent Q&A for Arizona Desert Swarm. Their responses to our questions will be out tomorrow.
- Cade Otton saw a big bump in playing time with Tampa’s starting TE Cam Brate out due to injury and made the most of it earning Pro Dawg of the Week and becoming a legitimate fantasy football option at that position.
goes to @CadeOtton #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/zX02tHcOAi— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 12, 2022
Washington Athletics Dots
- UW’s women’s basketball schedule for 2022-2023 has been released.
- UW celebrates 50 years of Title IX.
This week (& beyond) Husky Football is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/7r3yjMKAPZ— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 11, 2022
