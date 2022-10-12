 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Past Tense

Remembering the past, but focusing on the future.

By UWdadVanc
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Washington at Arizona Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One must let go of the past to hold on to the future. Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Season 4 Episode 19

Football Dots

  • A minor roster update. With the lack of depth in the secondary, a walk-on is getting some playing time.
  • You can see our own John Sayler’s thoughts on the Huskies as part of the opponent Q&A for Arizona Desert Swarm. Their responses to our questions will be out tomorrow.
  • Cade Otton saw a big bump in playing time with Tampa’s starting TE Cam Brate out due to injury and made the most of it earning Pro Dawg of the Week and becoming a legitimate fantasy football option at that position.

Washington Athletics Dots

