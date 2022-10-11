Tuesday Dots: Flag Planting

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel’s Weekly Notebook touches on Michael Penix’s health, the suspension of Kuao Peihopa and more on the Washington Huskies.
On Michael Penix Jr.’s injury scare, Kuao Peihopa’s suspension, Cam Williams’ redshirt and other Husky personnel updates: https://t.co/ZtQQexQcdk— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 11, 2022
- Full Transcript of the weekly Press Conference
Here's a full transcript of Kalen DeBoer's Arizona Week press conference: https://t.co/6a4LLnmAoy— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 10, 2022
- Or listen to the full audio of the weekly conference on the Gohuskies Podcast (Stream on iTunes, Spotify and Google)
- UW drops in Jon Wilner’s latest Pac 12 Power Rankings
Coming off their second straight loss, the Huskies keep dropping in @wilnerhotline's latest Pac-12 power rankings. https://t.co/EWtUpYgRCA— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 10, 2022
- Depth Chart for Arizona this week
UW’s Arizona Week depth chart is out. Safety starter beside Alex Cool listed as Fabiculanan OR Asa Turner. Corner starter opposite Perryman is Elijah Jackson OR Julius Irvin. pic.twitter.com/6T5pbPAvI2— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 10, 2022
- Pac-12 announces a 7:30 PM Kickoff for Washington at California Golden Bears on 10/22
UW gets a 7:30 pm kickoff and a national audience on ESPN for the game at Cal https://t.co/3104rrW3Hc— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 10, 2022
Basketball Dots
- UW Women’s Basketball picks up a big commitment in Ari Long (#49 on ESPN 100)
Ari Long from Moreno Valley, CA selects @UW_WBB over Colorado, USC, Kentucky and WSU— Leah (@uwleah) October 11, 2022
Number 49 on ESPN 100, Ari is a 4⭐️ 6’0 guard and joins @chloeballer24 @Sayvia5 & Olivia Anderson for the 2023 class
Welcome to Montlake, Ari pic.twitter.com/QyNKJ8GYfO
- The men’s team has their MTE for the 2023 scheduled.
NEWS: San Diego State, Washington, Minnesota, and Pitt are currently slated to headline the 2023 Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/S63sLspFv4— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 10, 2022
Men’s Soccer Dots
- Lucas Meek earns Pac-12 Player of the week recognition with 2 goals and 2 assists.
-— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) October 10, 2022
✔️ Two goals and two assists over two games
✔️ Career-high five points against No. 5 Stanford
✔️ National leader in total points (25)
✔️ Pac-12 leader in goals (9) and assists (7)
>> https://t.co/bBwWpeU4sf#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/T3TtG8cBpj
