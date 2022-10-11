 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Flag Planting

The Huskies will have a chance to seek some Flag Planting revenge with QB Jayden de Laura coming into town this week.

By Tom_Adamski
/ new
Washington v Arizona State
TE Devin Culp runs after the catch vs. the Sun Devils
Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Mike Vorel’s Weekly Notebook touches on Michael Penix’s health, the suspension of Kuao Peihopa and more on the Washington Huskies.

  • Full Transcript of the weekly Press Conference
  • Or listen to the full audio of the weekly conference on the Gohuskies Podcast (Stream on iTunes, Spotify and Google)

  • UW drops in Jon Wilner’s latest Pac 12 Power Rankings

  • Depth Chart for Arizona this week

Basketball Dots

  • UW Women’s Basketball picks up a big commitment in Ari Long (#49 on ESPN 100)
  • The men’s team has their MTE for the 2023 scheduled.

Men’s Soccer Dots

  • Lucas Meek earns Pac-12 Player of the week recognition with 2 goals and 2 assists.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...