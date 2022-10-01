Week 5 College Football Saturday Viewing Guide and Open Thread

After a frantic comeback attempt fell short in the Rose Bowl last night no one will blame you if you decide to go run errands this Saturday. But if you’re committed to sticking on your couch and watching college football, here’s what you should be looking for.

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

9:00 AM: #7 Kentucky at #14 Ole Miss, ESPN

DraftKings Betting Line: Ole Miss -6.5, O/U 54.5

If Kentucky is able to win this game then it is lined up for them to be one upset at home over Georgia away from sneaking into the SEC title game. Obviously that’s still going to be a monumental task but it isn’t impossible. Of course they’re almost a touchdown underdog on the road so that is a long ways away from being on their minds. This game could decide the runner-up race in each SEC division even if it doesn’t decide the champ.

11:00 PM: Oregon State at #12 Utah, Pac-12 Network

DraftKings Betting Line: Utah -10.5, O/U 55

What a start to Pac-12 play for the Beavers. They have to play USC and Utah back-to-back while Washington managed to avoid both of them all together. A loss here completely crushes Oregon State’s dreams of being an upstart that sneaks into the Pac-12 Championship Game. Meanwhile Utah still has very outside shot at a CFP berth if they win out which becomes much more difficult after star TE Brant Kuithe was ruled out for the season this year.

12:30 PM: #9 Oklahoma State at #12 Baylor, FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Baylor -2.5, O/U 57

After the Sooners lost to Kansas State last weekend this suddenly has a chance to be the Big 12 title game for the second year in a row. We’ll see if a rematch is coming at the end of the year.

12:30 PM Alternate Viewing Option: #2 Alabama at #20 Arkansas, CBS

DraftKings Betting Line: Alabama -17.5, O/U 60.5

Alabama ended up in a battle with Texas a few weeks ago playing a solid team on the road. Maybe it happens again and this ends up being a great game. But more likely not.

4:30 PM: #10 NC State at #5 Clemson, ABC

DraftKings Betting Line: Clemson -6.5, O/U 40

After Clemson barely survived a game with Wake Forest last Saturday the odds are this is going to be the deciding game in the ACC Atlantic division. As has been the case in the ACC many years it seems like the Coastal division is essentially trash and so whoever wins the Atlantic is going to win the ACC title game. Note the over/under though. Vegas expects this to be a defensive slobberknocker.

There are three Pac-12 games on starting between 6:30p and 8:00p if you want more college football. All of them are at least 17 point spreads so don’t expect any close games although if you’re checking scores on your phone and see that one is close then go ahead and turn it on. At 7:30p against USC you could scout Arizona State who are Washington’s next matchup.

