Football

WR Jalen McMillan is staying at UW.

Huskies keep another excellent 6’2” 190-ish wideout in the fold:

Coaching staff financial update: UW still needs to hire a receivers coach. With Junior Adams factored in, the salary pool is about $545k higher than 2021.

Behold, UW's 2022 coaching salaries (including departed WR coach Junior Adams). Highlight is OC Ryan Grubb at $1.02 million, just the third UW assistant (after Lake and Kwiatkowski) to top $1 million. Total assistant salary pool with Adams was $5.4 million. pic.twitter.com/BMoe7gr5LD — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 7, 2022

More on the coaching salaries, etc:

Thomas Ford, an offensive analyst at Washington, is expected to join the Idaho staff as a special teams coordinator/RB coach:

Happy for you and your great opportunity @CoachTFord! https://t.co/QXsTI1UY6U — Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) January 7, 2022

Men’s Basketball notches comeback win on the road

From Percy Allen: Cole Bajema came off the bench and drained five three-pointers for a career-high 15 points while Daejon Davis tallied a game-high 16 for the Washington men’s basketball team, which overcame a 14-point deficit for a 74-68 victory against Utah

From The Daily: The Washington men’s basketball team flipped the script in Thursday night’s game, finding a huge second-half spark to swing a 14 point deficit into a nine point lead during the final 15 minutes of its game against Utah.

Huskies with just six turnovers in the entire game:

FINAL STATS: @UW_MBB came back from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat Utah 74-68. Four Huskies in double figures and Cole Bajema had a career-high 15. @Dawgman247 #GoHuskies #DawgPack #woof pic.twitter.com/3M3NW7sAMs — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 7, 2022

From Frosty I... to Dubs II

Curious about Husky Mascot history? GoHuskies has you covered.

2022 marks 100 years since our first husky mascot! Frosty I, appointed in 1922, was adopted by the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and lived with his fraternity brothers. #TBT to Frosty I and all of his cuteness. pic.twitter.com/16Ovlin3sH — University of Washington (@UW) January 7, 2022

