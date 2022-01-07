 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Jalen McMillan staying put

UW star wideout puts a cease fire on the exodus

By John Sayler
NCAA Football: California at Washington Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Football

WR Jalen McMillan is staying at UW.

Huskies keep another excellent 6’2” 190-ish wideout in the fold:

Coaching staff financial update: UW still needs to hire a receivers coach. With Junior Adams factored in, the salary pool is about $545k higher than 2021.

More on the coaching salaries, etc:

Thomas Ford, an offensive analyst at Washington, is expected to join the Idaho staff as a special teams coordinator/RB coach:

Men’s Basketball notches comeback win on the road

  • From The Daily: The Washington men’s basketball team flipped the script in Thursday night’s game, finding a huge second-half spark to swing a 14 point deficit into a nine point lead during the final 15 minutes of its game against Utah.

Huskies with just six turnovers in the entire game:

From Frosty I... to Dubs II

Curious about Husky Mascot history? GoHuskies has you covered.

Retro Dot

Been there:

