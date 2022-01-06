Dots: Ha ha, this sucks man

Welcome to Thursday, here’s your dots!
Kyler Gordon off to the NFL:
Bleed Purple & Gold Forever pic.twitter.com/Q9had2ruGQ— Kyler Gordon (@kyler_gordon) January 6, 2022
Ha, this sucks:
Had to be expected after the Adams move that it would result in losing Bernard but this sucks. A special talent. Huskies play Michigan State each of the next 2 seasons for extra intrigue if that is in fact where he ends up. https://t.co/zXykN4rGoS— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) January 5, 2022
Some notes from UW's updated roster:— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) January 5, 2022
— CB Kyler Gordon and OL Henry Bainivalu no longer listed (neither a surprise: Gordon presumed turning pro, Bainivalu walked at senior day)
— JUCO signee Demario King is listed as a linebacker
— New QC, GAs and asst. S&C coaches added
- A redshirt freshman during Washington’s CFP run, Amandre Williams returns to the national championship chase — this time in the FCS with Montana State.
After a terrible start to the season, Elijah Molden has been one of the best DB's in the NFL pic.twitter.com/9GRVMH9kWZ— No Flags Film (@NoFlagsFilm) January 5, 2022
Washington has hired Michigan assistant recruiting coordinator Jerret McElwain as director of scouting. He spent four years at U-M and is the son of Jim McElwain. Also worked at Bama as a student.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 5, 2022
Rowers are freaks:
Congrats to the six member of the UW women's rowing team who earned a 4.00 grade point average during fall quarter! Thank you, @UW_SAAS!— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) January 6, 2022
1/3#RowingU x #RowTownUSA x #WomenOfWashington pic.twitter.com/R92xHhTZPk
Naturally this means we're hoping for Sis Bates spilling the tea on Oklahoma being annoying jagweeds after their softball program gets SMU'd in like 10 years— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) January 5, 2022
Some transfer landing spots:
Seemed pretty obvious once Sirmon entered the portal that he would be headed to Cal where his dad is the DC/LB coach. https://t.co/KIs0brEEdS— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) January 5, 2022
Horn- Rice— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) January 6, 2022
Tafisi- Utah St
Latu- UCLA
Redman/McDonald- San Diego St
Bynum- USC
Sirmon- Cal
Racanelli- Montana https://t.co/1KCtgICDZb
A very good boy:
Today, @DubsUW visited the @harborviewmc Family Medicine clinic bringing Husky joy to patients and staff (pictured with Dr Allison Cole). pic.twitter.com/ZufBcMnDnD— Ajai Dandekar (@ajai_dandekar) January 6, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
