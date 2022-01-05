Wednesday Dots: Go Pro, Young Man

Slow down, you move too fast

Bookie Radley-Hiles followed in the path of Trent McDuffie in declaring for the NFL draft with eligibility remaining. Radley-Hiles came to UW from Oklahoma and stood out as a very good slot corner and leader on the defense The focus now shifts to Kyler Gordon, who is expected to follow his compatriots to the pros.

Jon Wilner released his Pac-12 Men’s Basketball power rankings. Not surprisingly, the Dawgs come in near the bottom, ahead of only the shockingly bad Oregon State squad. If you want to be delusional, you could point out that the Huskies’ only conference game was a competitive road loss to the #2 team in the conference (and a top 10 team nationally) in Arizona. More realistically, it feels like the program is in a holding pattern until a full reset.

Christian Caple tackles reader questions in this week’s mailbag. He explores Junior Adams’s mortal sin of leaving UW for Oregon and concludes that he most likely reason is that Adams just felt more comfortable with the Oregon staff than the new one at UW. He also looks at potential tweaks to UW’s recruiting footprint with a coach and staff with strong midwestern ties.

Dawgman has more info on the HS kicker UW offered this week. With accuracy, a big leg, and a glowing endorsement from kicking guru Chris Sailer, I’m already getting excited about the Grady Gross era.

CBS Sports is grading every new coaching hire and seems lukewarm on Kalen DeBoer at UW, though the analysis is pretty superficial.

SOURCES: Michigan DL coach Shaun Nua is expected to accept an offer to become the new USC defensive line coach. Yahoo first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 5, 2022

Top 50 Quarterback Guru's In College Football pic.twitter.com/Bn0pOPDYmY — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) January 4, 2022