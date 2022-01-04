 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Homeward Bound

Terrell Bynum is headed to L.A and the men’s basketball team loses in the desert

By Max Vrooman

Football Dots

  • Former Husky WR Terrell Bynum announced his transfer to USC yesterday. He’s a Southern California native so it isn’t too much of a surprise although it was thought that UCLA might be a more likely landing spot given how stacked USC’s receiver room generally is at any point in time.
  • Former Tight Ends coach at Fresno State, Paul Creighton, changed his twitter profile this morning to say UW Special Teams so it appears he is now on staff likely as an off-field analyst given that Eric Schmidt was already named Special Teams Coordinator on staff.
  • 5-star local offensive lineman Josh Conerly released his top-6 yesterday which includes Washington, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, and Miami. He noted that he is planning on taking his recruitment well past national signing day because he wants to play basketball this winter and won’t have time to get in all of his official visits.
  • The Husky recruiting staff was busy yesterday as they extended offers to 5 prospects across a variety of classes. Perhaps the most interesting was an offer to a 2022 kicker as it looks like we will be trying to bring in a replacement for Tim Horn with Peyton Henry a redshirt senior this year. You can find the rest in our likes on the UWDP twitter.
  • Jon Wilner interviewed Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff who admits there’s plenty of work to do after the conference went winless in bowl season for the 2nd consecutive season.

Basketball Dots

  • Washington hung around against #8 Arizona last night, keeping it within 5 points with as little as 7:45 left in the game. However the Wildcats went on a 12-2 run late which put the game out of reach and into anticipated blowout territory. Although the Huskies did cover the enormous 25 point spread so at least there’s that.
  • Riley Sorn is taller than me and taller than you and taller than these guys.
  • The Athletic does program stock watch and not exactly a surprise but Washington is one of 3 programs in the “Ten stocks to dump” category.
  • The Washington women’s team for the 2nd consecutive week are having to postpone their games due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

