#Woof: Huskies Land A Defensive Back From The Lone Star State

Washington earned a commitment from Houston DB Jaivion Green

By Aaronsieverkropp
NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday Husky fans. The Huskies got some good news today when defensive back Jaivion Green from Lamar HS, TX committed to UW. Listed at around 6’1” and 185 pounds, Green is a versatile defensive back. He was unrated by the major recruiting services and held offers from several Ivy League schools. The Huskies are hoping they have found a hidden gem in the Lone Star state with Green. This last season he accounted for 34 tackles and 7 picks. The Huskies were able to secure his commitment after bringing him in for an official visit this last weekend.

Green is the 8th commit in the 2022 class (not counting any transfers in). Husky fans please welcome Jaivion to Montlake.!

