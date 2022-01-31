Dots: Men’s Basketball Grabs Another Gritty Win

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Christian Caple has a rundown on recent football commitments, all that the coaching staff has been up to the past few days, and the players UW is still targeting for 2022. It’s pretty clear to Husky fans that “UW’s coaches generally are offering more prospects outside their traditional recruiting footprint”, in addition to the local high school blitz that the coaching staff ran on Friday.
- Dawgman has more details on Friday’s recruiting blitz, as well as info on some of the players that attended UW’s “Junior Day” this weekend.
- Men’s basketball relied once again on defense and Terrell Brown Jr’s scoring, to carve out another scrappy win vs Utah on Saturday. Larry Stone (Seattle Times) tells how “UW Husky men still have work to do, but they’re rapidly growing into a Pac-12 threat”.
- Dawgman has audio of Coach Hopkins and players talking to the media after the Utah win.
“We’re building together.”— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) January 30, 2022
Terrell Brown Jr. joins our crew after scoring 30 in @UW_MBB’s double-overtime victory against Utah to sweep the mountain schools.#GoHuskies | @ZayoGroup | #Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/fSs7L8KjFE
- Kalen DeBoer and his staff were at the MBB game vs Utah on Saturday, to introduce themselves and add enthusiasm to the game’s festivities.
"I can promise you that this staff along with our team are doing everything we can every single day to bring the pride and tradition to Husky football.” - @KalenDeBoer#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/1Q1QtVBw2Y— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 29, 2022
Congrats to Keith Price on being a GA at BSU.— @AnselEaston (@Ansel_Easton) January 30, 2022
He's going to crush it.
(shameless plug)
And the season's just three weeks old— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) January 30, 2022
Recap of an historic win >> https://t.co/aR80G88sgP#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/pfCzYkO70q
- Men’s tennis: “Huskies kick off weekend with another sweep“ (Sydney Nash, UW Daily)
Huskies Handle Vandals, Improve To 6-0 For First Time Since 2011— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) January 31, 2022
Recap >> https://t.co/Vm0OFNwV3v#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/NtcyTqmXlJ
Despite the 17-point outing from Haley Van Dyke, the offensive struggles continued for @UW_WBB in latest loss to WSU | via @eviesmason https://t.co/FiXAUjCYp4— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 31, 2022
Huskies Add To Top- List Barrage As UW Invitational Wraps— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) January 30, 2022
>> https://t.co/1cRgz4lEYi#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/93eH1BFwjD
#RuleTheJungle #ProDawgs@UW_Football @jake_browning @drewcal pic.twitter.com/HyoYE6oPBT— JCap (@J_CapStS) January 30, 2022
Hey @GregGaines99 great W and a hell of a game tonight. Think you could give me a SuperBowl ticket for surviving this back in the day? ♂️ ♂️ …Congrats brotha and as always Go Dawgs!! pic.twitter.com/yvtpuNjgo8— Blake Gregory (@BGregory0) January 31, 2022
Most Players in the Super Bowl:— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) January 31, 2022
1. Georgia - 7
2. LSU - 6
3. Washington - 5
3. Alabama - 5
3. Ohio State - 5
3. Oklahoma - 5
3. Florida - 5
3. Texas AM - 5
9. Clemson - 4
9. Iowa - 4
Go Dawgs!!
Loading comments...