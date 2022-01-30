Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host A Massive Junior Day & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches have been pounding the pavement lately and putting a lot of time and work on the recruiting trail. This weekend they hosted an official visitor but more importantly they hosted a ton of top of prospects for their junior day. There was over 100 prospects on campus and a few were also extended some offers. Here is a look at who was on campus (note: it’s not an all encompassing list).

4 star quarterback and top 100 recruit Jaden Rashada from Pittsburg HS, CA was in town. Rashada, who is rated as the 5th best quarterback in the country according to 247sports, headed up to Seattle to help 7v7 team and also support his brother who was on an official visit. The Huskies have prioritized Rashada as one of the primary quarterbacks that they are after in the 2023 class. Right now the Huskies appear to be in his top 5-7 list of schools and if they could land his brother they should have a better shot at reeling in Rashada who plans on committing sometime this spring. Listed at around 6’4” and around 180 pounds Rashada already has good size and if you were to look for a player comp, his comp would be Jayden Daniels (ASU). So far he has offers from the likes of Penn State, Oregon, ASU, Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida, and LSU.

Was throw deep like that in 6th Grade I promise he was! @jadenrashada @romanrashada_ https://t.co/FktR2VB0WV — Eric Colvin -CUC 1% (@CoachE916) January 30, 2022

4 star 2023 wide receiver Jurrion Dickey from Valley Christian HS, CA was also up in town for an unofficial visit. Listed at 6’2 and around 210 pounds, Dickey is an explosive athlete that holds offers from around the country including USC, Miami, Michigan State, and Oregon. The Huskies will likely look to add at least 2 wideouts in the 2023 class and Dickey would be a great addition to the wide receiver room. 247sports has him rated as the 72nd best player and 8th best athlete in the 2023 class.

Next year coming stronger, faster, and more efficient!! pic.twitter.com/nGnUUY90M3 — Jurrion Dickey (@JurrionDickey) January 21, 2022

While he was on campus the Huskies also extended an offer to 2023 inside linebacker Deven Bryant from St John Bosco HS, CA. Listed at close to 6’0” and around 210 pounds, Bryant is a downhill linebacker who loves to hit and be aggressive. Bryant already holds offers from Oregon, Louisville, and Nevada. He’s not currently rated by 247sports, but when you watch him play you can see how good of a player Bryant is. With some linebackers set to graduate and leave after this season the Huskies will need to add several linebackers in the 2023 class.

Locally the Huskies saw 3 star offensive lineman Micah Banuelos from Kennedy Catholic HS, WA on campus. Banuelos is one of the top lineman in state in the 2023 class and he’s a major priority for the Huskies (he holds an offer). Also on campus was 3 star offensive lineman Landen Hatchett from Ferndale HS, WA. Hatchett also holds a Husky offer and the Huskies would love to have Hatchett join his brother, Geirean, on the Husky roster.

The Huskies also extended some offers in the 2024 class to some players who made their way to Montlake. Here are some players who were offered: Hunter Hansen from Bellevue, HS, WA, quarterback Demond Williams from Basha HS, AZ, and Edge player Dylan Stewart from Friendship Collegiate Academy, DC.

The Huskies only hosted 1 official visitor this weekend, which we alluded to before. Defensive back Roman Rashada from Diablo Valley Community College, CA was in town for his official visit to UW. Listed at 6’1” and around 190 pounds, Rashada is rated as the 22nd best cornerback in the JC ranks by 247sports. After losing Kyler Gordon, and Trent McDuffie, and Bookie to the NFL draft the Huskies need to add some guys to compete for a starting role in 2022 and Rashada is a starting caliber defensive back. Last season he accounted for 47 tackles, 8 TFL, and 3 sacks as a safety. The Huskies appear to have the inside track to land Rashada this Wednesday during the signing period. Rashada also holds an offer from BYU.

The last piece of news I wanted to pass along, and I will discuss more in depth later, is that 2023 4 star quarterback Gabarri Johnson from Lincoln HS, WA was finally extended a Husky offer. The new Husky staff has been evaluating Johnson for a while and finally pulled the trigger on offering him. The Husky offer was big for Johnson and we will take a look at it later on down the road.

