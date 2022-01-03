Dots: After Me, The Deluge (?) — Part II

Happy New Year, Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Rumored for several days, the news broke Saturday morning that Junior Adams was on his way to Eugene to join new Ducks HC Dan Lanning as WR coach and co-Offensive Coordinator. Gnashing of teeth ensued across Husky nation, as expected. Which Husky receivers end up leaving to follow Adams, or to other destinations entirely, remains to be seen.
Smh they put me on a wazzu plane https://t.co/huAg6rXUGq— J (@jalenmcmillan20) January 1, 2022
Update on 2022 @UW_Football signee Germie Bernard who is supposed to start school tomorrow... @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @dawgman247 @jackmccauley_ @lukemounger @aaronwbeach @matthewfred12 https://t.co/aheVjyEB2K pic.twitter.com/As3qBS519h— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) January 2, 2022
- Word of Cody Pickett’s unexpected health concerns spread quickly here at UWDP yesterday. Everyone in the Husky family is sending positive thoughts to Cody and his loved ones.
Thank you for all the love and support the past couple days! It's truly amazing how much love I've received. Feeling blessed! I have had a bunch of Twitter questions about what's going on so here is the link of how we got to where we are.https://t.co/Toll1xIXxi— Cody Pickett (@idahocp3) January 2, 2022
- I’m glad someone finally figured out how to justify the Tower of Babel that is the modern day bowl slate — dump food all over it!
Ok, have to share this wire pic of Jim McElwain transmogrifying into a sentient pile of corn flakes pic.twitter.com/BCjIWQq6s9— PodKATT (@valleyshook) January 1, 2022
.@MillerYoho said that the mayo dump was not beta-tested on any employees, though one intern did try to nominate another intern for such an honor: https://t.co/61WrQNB8Xg— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 30, 2021
Another year of semifinal blowouts illustrates why the College Football Playoff must expand as soon as possible.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 1, 2022
My column: https://t.co/VO7l2Zr6Uj
- As if Jimmy Lake hadn’t doomed it already, this slogan should be the first thing dropped in the 2021 dust bin, if college football teams know what’s good for them:
Michigan by a billion pic.twitter.com/EqLXoDrFPK— Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) December 31, 2021
After a bevy of scheduling changes, we'll open our Pac-12 slate tomorrow at 5 pm PT at Arizona ‼️#TougherTogether— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 2, 2022
- “Terrell Brown Jr. is emerging as the next great UW men’s basketball guard — and former stars are taking notice” (Percy Allen, Seattle Times)
Pro Dawgs:
- Local boys, done good. You love to see it:
Dawg brothers @ElijahMolden24 @AhmedSalvon @MylesGAS #ProDawgs pic.twitter.com/kkpcvNEZ9Z— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 3, 2022
Another gem I found in the archives. Sometimes a QB just has to get revenge on a strength coach! @jake_browning @CoachDHall @MylesGAS laughing in the back pic.twitter.com/krlflRJJys— Chris Clendenen (@chrisclendenen) December 31, 2021
Go Dawgs!!
