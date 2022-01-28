 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Husky men unleash the “D”

Sixteen steals help the Dawgs build a lead and hold on

By John Sayler
Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Never too early:

Culture problem? That’s what ZTF said:

Mitch Levy catches up with Cody Pickett:

Men’s Basketball wins 60-58

Dawgs have won five of last seven:

Buffs shoot just 34% from the field:

Women’s Hoops

Huskies look for first Pac-12 win Friday night in Pullman (7pm, Pac-12 Wa):

Gymnastics

Huskies (1-2) at ASU Friday (6pm, Watch)

Retro Dot

