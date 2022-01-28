If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
- Is the Mountain West Conference a stepping stone for great coaches? Husky fans hope so.
- Kicker Grady Gross will be coming to UW as a preferred walk on, according to the Arizona Republic.
Never too early:
Way Too Early Preseason Depth Chart - Defense https://t.co/qyUyrGyZDl via @247sports— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) January 27, 2022
Culture problem? That’s what ZTF said:
Link to our convo with @ztupufet discussing how close he was to leaving UW, what went wrong in 2021 and how @KalenDeBoer is already uniting the locker room HERE: https://t.co/tG3DzvnUQt— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) January 27, 2022
Mitch Levy catches up with Cody Pickett:
Very scary.— Mitch Levy (@Mitch_Seattle) January 27, 2022
Former @UW_Football QB Cody Pickett (@idahocp3) joined us on Ep 175 to discuss his underrated Huskies career AND recent heart issue. A sobering reminder to get checked - no matter how healthy you THINK you are.
Ep 175 ️can be found here:https://t.co/NZoDvMwbHV pic.twitter.com/TU7zuaDe5u
Men’s Basketball wins 60-58
- Terrell Brown Jr. lifted UW to a victory over Colorado, as the Huskies continue to pull out close games.
- Percy Allen says it was the defense early in the second half that allowed UW to roll up a big lead.
Dawgs have won five of last seven:
GAME WRAP: Terrell Brown, Jr. scored 26 for @UW_MBB as they used a 21-5 run to start the second half on a hot note. But it was a key Jamal Bey stop at the very end that preserved a 60-58 win over Colorado. @Dawgman247 #GoHuskies #DawgPack #woof https://t.co/obVxORoTQc— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 28, 2022
Buffs shoot just 34% from the field:
FINAL QUICK STATS: Jamal Bey's great denial of Jabari Walker on Colorado's final possession proved the difference as @UW_MBB withstood a ferocious CU rally to win 60-58. Terrell Brown led the Huskies with 26 points. @Dawgman247 #GoHuskies #DawgPack #woof pic.twitter.com/Pzo1rdCOuw— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 28, 2022
Women’s Hoops
Huskies look for first Pac-12 win Friday night in Pullman (7pm, Pac-12 Wa):
Looking to overcome second half troubles, @UW_WBB preps for Washington State | via @spencerssmith24 https://t.co/Vcf0aa5bHg— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 27, 2022
Gymnastics
Huskies (1-2) at ASU Friday (6pm, Watch)
With sophomore Skylar Killough-Wilhelm shining, @UWGymnastics sets off to first head-to-head road meet of the year | via @RajanHans14 https://t.co/MpjUIdq8xy— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 27, 2022
Retro Dot
