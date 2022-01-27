How to Watch (and bet)

Date: Thursday, 1/27/22

Tip-Off Time: 8:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Streaming: Pac-12.com/live

Radio: Huskies Gameday App

Location: Seattle, Washington

DraftKings Betting Line: Washington Huskies +2.5

Colorado Buffaloes 2021-22 Statistics:

Record: 13-6 (5-4)

Points For per Game: 70.9 ppg (158th)

Points Against per Game: 66.7 ppg (98th)

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 106.4 (109th)

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 96.1 (52nd)

Strength of Schedule: 70th

Colorado Key Players:

G- Keeshawn Barthelemy, So. 6’2, 171: 11.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.6 apg, 41.1% FG, 33.3% 3pt, 83.9% FT

Against Washington on 1/9: 9 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast, 4/11 FG, 1/4 3pt, 0/0 FT

G- Eli Parquet, Sr. 6’4, 195: 6.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 43.5% FG, 18.8% 3pt, 76.3% FT

Against Washington on 1/9: 9 pts, 2 reb, 2 stl, 3/5 FG, 1/1 3pt, 2/2 FT

F- Jabari Walker, So. 6’9. 215: 13.9 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 47.4% FG, 26.8% 3pt, 73.7% FT

Against Washington on 1/9: 11 pts, 13 reb, 1 blk, 5/9 FG, 0/1 3pt, 3/3 FT

F- Tristan da Silva, So. 6’10, 217: 9.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 45.1% FG, 36.0% 3pt, 76.3% FT

Against Washington on 1/9: 22 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast, 9/15 FG, 1/5 3pt, 3/3 FT

C- Evan Battey, Sr. 6'8, 259: 12.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.8 bpg, 52.4% FG, 46.9% 3pt, 70.5% FT

Against Washington on 1/9: 5 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 2/8 FG, 0/1 3pt, 1/2 FT

The Outlook

If there’s one things we’ve learned from the last 3 weeks or so of Pac-12 play it’s that there are some teams out there who have enough individual perimeter defenders to really bother Terrell Brown Jr. Brown is still going to get his but if he shoots below 30% from the field to get there then Washington has just about no chance. It happened on Sunday night against Oregon and it also happened a few weeks ago against Colorado when Brown was 4/16 from the floor which negated a career shooting night from Cole Bajema as the Dawgs fell by 14.

It didn’t help, as it hasn’t all year, that Washington got essentially nothing out of its bigs in that game. Starting center Nate Roberts played only 8 minutes after getting into early foul trouble while Langston Wilson and Jackson Grant combined for 25. Put it all together and in 33 minutes they had a combined 4 points and 6 rebounds on 1/5 shooting from the floor. Washington will have Riley Sorn this time around but against Colorado’s exceptional front court the Huskies need better production.

Hopefully Colorado can’t count on Tristan da Silva having the best game of his career yet again. He scored 22 points against Washington but hasn’t scored more than 15 in any other game this year or in years past. However, the Huskies unfortunately can’t rely on Cole Bajema hitting 6 3-pointers again so it likely cancels out a bit.

Looking at how the first matchup between these teams went it’s tough to see where Washington is able to make up 15 points. Colorado only got so-so games out of arguably its 2 best players, Evan Battey and Jabari Walker. If both teams had rested since last Saturday that would be one thing. Washington looked like they’d turned things around following the first loss to Colorado while the Buffs got swept at home by the L.A schools (not exactly a sin). But then Washington got wiped off the floor by Oregon and Colorado turned right around and beat Oregon in Eugene two nights later.

The line in this game shifted 7 points in Washington’s favor given the change in venue and Washington having won 3 of 4 since their first meeting. I just don’t see the Huskies being able to score well enough with Eli Parquet taking on Terrell Brown Jr. for most of the night.

Prediction

Washington Huskies- 65, Colorado Buffaloes- 74