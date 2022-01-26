Washington Adds Kicker to Class of 2022

Washington added a piece of the puzzle for its class of 2022 when kicker Grady Gross gave a verbal commitment to the Dawgs. Gross becomes the 3rd official visitor from this past weekend to commit to the Huskies today after twin DL Armon and Jayvon Parker each committed this morning as well.

Gross attends Horizon high school in Scottsdale, Arizona and his leg helped his team win the 5A state title this past season when he made 12/15 field goal attempts with a long of 52 yards. 247 Sports lists Gross at 5’11 and 195 pounds. He is currently unrated but that isn’t uncommon for kicking prospects. Chris Sailer is often viewed as the authority on kicker/punter prospects and has Gross ranked as the 11th best kicker in this class. Gross committed to Washington over Oregon State, Mississippi State, and Syracuse.

The Huskies didn’t absolutely need a kicker in this class but it’s no surprise that they’re choosing to take one. Tim Horn decided midseason to transfer to Rice which leaves just former walk-on Peyton Henry who is entering his 6th season. That means he will certainly be out of eligibility in 2022. Taking Gross now means Gross is able to redshirt this upcoming season barring an injury to Henry and then take over full-time in 2023.

There had been some expectation before tonight that Gross had a scholarship offer but he may joining on as a preferred walk-on instead. Coach DeBoer did not tweet out his version of a “Woof” and when Gross announced an offer from UW it said “to continue my football career” and not specify scholarship. Chris Sailer’s rankings show his offers from the listed school as PWO offers. We’ll update this article when it becomes clear whether Gross is joining the team on scholarship or as a PWO.

If you’re enough of a hardcore fan to watch kicking prospect highlights, we have you covered.