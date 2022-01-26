Double Woof: Huskies Land a Pair of Defensive Linemen

Happy Wednesday Husky fans. The Huskies had the first back to back woofs, from what I can remember recently today when Armon and Jayvon Parker from Dearborn MI committed to UW. The Parker brothers are actually twins that flew into Seattle this last weekend to officially visit the Huskies. Both brothers are listed at 6’4” and around 270 pounds and are being recruited as interior defensive lineman for UW.

Armon chose UW over an offer from Illinois and Jayvon chose UW over an offer from Grand Valley State. Both have good frames and good speed for the position and it’ll likely take them a couple of years to get acclimated to the college game. The Huskies were in need of some defensive lineman after losing Taki Taimani to the transfer portal this last year and likely losing another 1 after the 2022 season. Both players had good senior seasons (Armon listed his sack total at 10 to go along with 65 tackles and 25 tackles for loss, Jayvon didn’t list his stats).

Overall these are important commitments and the Huskies may have found some under the radar prospects (both are rated as 3-star and in the 200’s for their respective positions via 247sports).

8 sacks 45 tackles Check out my highlight - https://t.co/0Jmdvs8lIs — Armon Parker (@parker_armon17) October 23, 2021

It’s been a amazing ride!! Here is my Full season highlights C/O 2022 #54 ❗️ https://t.co/zS4ItazURE — Jayvon Parker (@GreatnessJay1) November 14, 2021

Both prospects should sign with UW on signing day (one week from today, 2/2/22).

That is all for now