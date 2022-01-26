 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: Return of Zion

Dawgs get the best news they can get

  • Headed into this week, there were two major personnel questions looming over the rest for UW football. First, would Zion Tupuola-Fetui return? Second, where would Josh Conerly commit to play his college ball? ZTF answered the first question in the best way possible yesterday. It’s a great sign that everyone who waited to meet the new coaches before making a transfer decision has determined that Seattle is the right place to be.

  • Mike Vorel has more on ZTF’s return. He highlighted the fact that ZTF has had unfortunately little time to prove himself after breaking out as a star. His ascension came in the shortened 2020 season and the fact that he saw the field at all in 2021 after his expedited Achilles rehab was somewhat miraculous. A full, healthy, productive 2022 would be the perfect final chapter to his Husky career.

