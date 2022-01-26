Wednesday Dots: Return of Zion

Living in a fish eye lens, caught in the camera eye
I have no heart to lie
I can’t pretend a stranger is a long-awaited Dots
- Headed into this week, there were two major personnel questions looming over the rest for UW football. First, would Zion Tupuola-Fetui return? Second, where would Josh Conerly commit to play his college ball? ZTF answered the first question in the best way possible yesterday. It’s a great sign that everyone who waited to meet the new coaches before making a transfer decision has determined that Seattle is the right place to be.
#LastDance pic.twitter.com/ci9vFqAYeD— ZTF (@ztupufet) January 26, 2022
- Speaking of roster retention, Christian Caple went position-by-position to see how UW has addressed its needs since Kalen DeBoer took over. Of course, there are questions about how the new coaches will use certain players and positions, but the overall numbers don’t look problematic at any specific position. Another QB would be nice, but that ship may have sailed to Gainesville.
- Mike Vorel has more on ZTF’s return. He highlighted the fact that ZTF has had unfortunately little time to prove himself after breaking out as a star. His ascension came in the shortened 2020 season and the fact that he saw the field at all in 2021 after his expedited Achilles rehab was somewhat miraculous. A full, healthy, productive 2022 would be the perfect final chapter to his Husky career.
- Dawgman looks at the potential impact of Aaron Dumas. The RB transfer from New Mexico will face tougher competition, but I’d rather have someone who has played well in FBS than someone who hasn’t. Plus, the Lobo to Husky mascot transition should be smooth.
- Husky men’s tennis is in full swing (get it?) and smashed Seattle U on Tuesday. The Dawgs will host Utah State for their next match on Friday.
Huskies Rally On Back Nine At Southwestern Invitational https://t.co/LW1heoWpRy via @247sports @UW_MGolf— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) January 26, 2022
The DAWG GRIND continues…‼️ #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/fxH0vPPNg3— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 25, 2022
Dawgman Recruiting Blog - The Final Stretch @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @dawgman247 @jackmccauley_ @lukemounger @aaronwbeach @matthewfred12 https://t.co/AEyIb9XRaA via @247sports— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) January 25, 2022
Loading comments...