Dots: The Future is Bright

But only for next year, he is a grad transfer after all

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Football: Central Florida at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

  • Idaho State punter/kicker transfer Kevin Ryan was apparently on an official visit to Washington this weekend and could potentially be brought in to challenge for either of those jobs. He has been 5/8 on FGs for ISU and averaged 43.6 yards per punt for his career on 119 attempts.
  • Over the course of 45 minutes on Monday afternoon the odds of Washington taking a quarterback in the class of 2022 greatly diminished after Josh Wood committed to Fresno State and then Max Brown committed to Florida. Many fans hoped UW would offer Wood once Brown got his offer to Florida but there’s no indication that the Husky coaching staff had been planning to do so and may try bringing in a 4th QB through the transfer portal after spring ball.
  • Scott Eklund spoke with New Mexico RB transfer Aaron Dumas about his decision to commit to the Huskies over the weekend.
  • Mel Kiper Jr. has his updated big board and positional rankings and while he has no Huskies in his top-25 he has Cade Otton as the #7 TE, Jaxson Kirkland as the #10 OT, Trent McDuffie as the #4 CB, and Kyler Gordon as the #6 CB.

