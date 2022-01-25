Dots: The Future is Bright

Football Dots
- The Huskies received a commitment yesterday from Pitt grad transfer linebacker Cameron Bright who should be expected to start next year for Washington.
UW knew linebacker was a major area of need this offseason, and Bright is a pretty solid pickup to address the depth issues there. He's played a ton and was a team captain. 182 tackles and 20.5 TFL in four seasons at Pitt. Listed at 6-0, 220.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) January 24, 2022
- Idaho State punter/kicker transfer Kevin Ryan was apparently on an official visit to Washington this weekend and could potentially be brought in to challenge for either of those jobs. He has been 5/8 on FGs for ISU and averaged 43.6 yards per punt for his career on 119 attempts.
He’s a DAWG!— AlexZendejasKicking&Training (@AZKicking) January 24, 2022
Congratulations to Kevin on his full ride to @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/2mclhdi8s4
- Over the course of 45 minutes on Monday afternoon the odds of Washington taking a quarterback in the class of 2022 greatly diminished after Josh Wood committed to Fresno State and then Max Brown committed to Florida. Many fans hoped UW would offer Wood once Brown got his offer to Florida but there’s no indication that the Husky coaching staff had been planning to do so and may try bringing in a 4th QB through the transfer portal after spring ball.
- Scott Eklund spoke with New Mexico RB transfer Aaron Dumas about his decision to commit to the Huskies over the weekend.
- Mel Kiper Jr. has his updated big board and positional rankings and while he has no Huskies in his top-25 he has Cade Otton as the #7 TE, Jaxson Kirkland as the #10 OT, Trent McDuffie as the #4 CB, and Kyler Gordon as the #6 CB.
