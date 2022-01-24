Dots: A Momentary (~20-minute) Lapse of Reason

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Fortunately I was too “exhausted” after the Bills and Chiefs wrapped up the most epic weekend of playoff football to know what happened in Eugene. I hear it was ugly on a level that puts UO uniform color palettes to shame. On a positive note, Percy Allen had this to say about acting head coach Will Conroy, after playing the Beavers and before the trip to Eugene.
- Christian Caple’s mailbag touches on the relationship between Chris Petersen and Jimmy Lake, after Petersen abdicated the throne: “If Petersen ever was going to advise Lake in any capacity, Lake would have been the one who needed to make that contact, and as far as I know, he never did.” Sure, this is history now. But until Spring practice starts I’m still gonna view Jimmy Lake’s strange tenure as HC like an episode of Unsolved Mysteries.
- Mike Vorel talks about the committment of transfer RB Aaron Dumas. With Dumas joining a RB room that already has Richard Newton, sophomore Cameron Davis and redshirt freshmen Jay’Veon Sunday, Sam Adams II, Caleb Berry and Emeka Megwa, you have to wonder just how many Musketeers will remain come Septembre.
- Dawgman spoke with 2022 kicker/punter Grady Gross on his visit to Montlake this weekend. From kicking coach Chris Sailer: “He is smooth and accurate with 55+ yard range off the ground. His kickoffs are college ready.”
In June it felt like CFB was on the way to a 12 team playoff format… then nothing happened. George Kliavkoff thought things should’ve been handled differently:https://t.co/A0yHTJnezm— Ray Jr (@RaymondLucasJr) January 22, 2022
Amara Cunningham scores a 9.85 on vault! pic.twitter.com/bj0txDFsk0— Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) January 22, 2022
The UW men's team opens the 2022 spring season Monday at the Southwestern Invitational. Television coverage on @GolfChannel.— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) January 22, 2022
More >> https://t.co/c9BD1TioOO#GoHuskies! pic.twitter.com/sdQFGoGWnD
- Speaking of golf: “Bob Goalby, who won 1968 Masters after scorecard flub, dies at age 92”
- Women’s tennis had a great weekend, sweeping BYU and EWU at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.
from Dubs #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/Mxa6PguOVw— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) January 22, 2022
Go Dawgs!!
