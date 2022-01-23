Woof: Huskies Land A Running Back From The Transfer Portal

Well, it looks like the Huskies are starting to see the fruits of their recruiting labors. Aaron Dumas, a New Mexico running back transfer, committed to UW after officially visiting this weekend. The Huskies were one of the first schools to go after Dumas after he entered the portal. Dumas’ best game came against Fresno State when he went for 143 yards and a touchdown against the new coaching staff and they clearly took notice.

After running for 658 yards on 136 attempts and 2 touchdowns as a true freshman Dumas should compete right away for playing time. He will have 4 years to play 3. Pro Football Focus gave Dumas a 71.4 offensive grade which would’ve been 3rd on last year’s Husky team behind super seniors Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant. Dumas’ average of 3.28 yards after contact would’ve been 2nd on Washington behind only Pleasant and a full 0.75 yards better than Richard Newton.

His commitment likely signals some attrition or change coming from the running back room, but Dumas should help the room right away. The Huskies right now are set to return all but 2 of their running backs (Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant). Listed at 5’11” and around 195 pounds he’s a dynamic back that can find a hole and move the chains.

Dumas is the 4th transfer to head into the program this offseason so far.