Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host 6 Official Visitors This Weekend

Happy Sunday Husky fans. With signing day a few weeks away the Husky staff is spending lots of time trying to get prospects on campus before they make their decisions. This weekend the Huskies are hosting 6 official visitors. Here is a look at who they are:

4 star outside linebacker Emar’rion Winston from Central Catholic HS, OR made his way up to Montlake. Listed at 6’4” and around 230 pounds, Winston is rated as the 21st best edge player in the country. The Huskies are looking at bringing Winston in along the defensive end position, and with his length, size, and speed he would be a problem for opposing offenses after a year or 2 getting acclimated to the college game. Winston, who de-committed from Oregon after the coaching change, is primarily looking at Florida, Nevada, and UW and will make his decision on signing day. After loosing Copper McDonald and Ryan Bowman along the edge they need to try and bring in a couple of edge players (they already have Lance Holtzclaw in the class).

Thank you for the amazing 4 years CC blessed to be apart of a team with my brothers and blessed to win 2 state championships back to back with these guys

⁦@BrandonHuffman⁩

⁦@flyguyhuey5⁩

⁦@ccramfootball⁩



Check out my highlight - https://t.co/Hba2pXmnNG — Bubz (@EmarrionW) December 12, 2021

4 star safety Tristan Dunn from Sumner HS, WA made his way up to Montlake as well. Dunn, who is currently committed to ASU, grew up as a huge Husky fan but hasn’t been offered by the Huskies yet. Rated as the 22nd best safety in the country by 247sports, the Huskies are looking at Dunn at their Husky position (hybrid linebacker and safety spot). Even though he doesn’t currently have a Husky offer, I would expect to see Dunn get offered by the Huskies at some point (they need to make sure via the admissions dept. that he can get in, but assuming he can he should get offered). Adding Dunn, would allow the Huskies to bring another versatile player with speed and hard-hitting ability along the defensive side of the ball.

Thank you to all the coaches that have helped me these last 4 years, and thank you to my teammates @SumnerFootball https://t.co/MdzdcY0Ibe — Tristan Dunn (@tristan_dunn6) December 7, 2021

3 star offensive lineman and former Husky commit Vega Ioane from Graham- Kapowsin made his way up to campus to visit with the new Husky Staff. After backing off his commitment from UW after Jimmy Lake was fired, Ioane has visited Minnesota and is set to visit UCLA next weekend before he makes his decision. With the Huskies retaining Scott Huff, they have a better shot at reeling Ioane back in and are still probably considered the favorite for him. 247sports has him rated as the 18th best inside offensive lineman in the 2022 class.

Unranked kicker Grady Gross from Horizon HS, AZ was another visitor who made his way up to Seattle. The Huskies who are set to lose Peyton Henry after this next season, are looking at bringing in another kicker for the 2023 season. Gross has a big leg with range out to 50 yards+. With the only official visit scheduled so far, it looks like the Huskies are the favorite to land Gross heading into signing day. Mississippi State, Syracuse, and Oregon State have all offered Gross.

Senior Season Highlights:

5A State Champions

12-15 FG (long of 52)

68/68 PAT

78 Touchbacks and 45.7 yd Punt Avg https://t.co/wZqixM4fr7 #hudl — Grady Gross (@gross_grady) December 15, 2021

3 star athlete Derek Boyd from Lawndale HS, CA made his way up to Seattle in hopes of earning an offer. It looks like the Huskies are recruiting Boyd as a running back. He currently holds offers from Boise State, Oregon State, and Southern Utah. This last year Boyd had 108 carries for 1,073 yards and 9 touchdowns. If the Huskies offer Boyd they are likely to add him to their class.

The last visitor on campus is Aaron Dumas, a running back transfer from New Mexico. Dumas, rushed for 658 yards on 136 attempts to go along with 2 touchdowns. Listed at 5’11” and around 190 pounds, Dumas has a lot of similar skills that current Husky Cam Davis has (good vision, speed, and balance). The Huskies are the line visit Dumas has scheduled and it seems like they are favorite to land him heading into the February signing day.

Next weekend is the last weekend for visits and the Huskies will surely have several more official visitors on campus. Once we get a full list we will provide a run-down and if any players commit we will make sure to post an article about the news.

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.