Football

Who doesn’t love hype-season? And I think this guy still plays for us:

Who’s ready for ZTF next season? pic.twitter.com/v7XvXvZDRq — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 21, 2022

Mike Vorel profiles Husky transfer LB Demario King. Mike, you had me at 4.5 in the 40:

Demario King (@1demarioking) will go to great lengths - literally - for the game he loves.



At Cerritos College, King drove an hour & 45 mins to every practice and game.



The converted LB also took the long road to UW. Now, can he make an immediate impact? https://t.co/lQ20L5YCNg — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 20, 2022

Christian Caple has some predictions ($), including an improved Dylan Morris still riding the pine:

A guess as to the starting QB, a predicted victory over a Big Sky opponent and a pair of 2021 recruits I expect to make a big impact this season: 9 predictions for Washington in 2022.https://t.co/G8KV2hC6PS — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) January 20, 2022

“Your filter has to be your goals...”

ʜᴇᴀᴅ @CalFootball ᴄᴏᴀᴄʜ ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ᴡɪʟᴄᴏx ꜱɪɢɴꜱ ᴇxᴛᴇɴꜱɪᴏɴ ᴛʜʀᴏᴜɢʜ 2027 ꜱᴇᴀꜱᴏɴ ✍️



https://t.co/hf3beDcO9C pic.twitter.com/GQK0JE0b6d — Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) January 20, 2022

Men’s Basketball downs OSU in Corvallis

Huskies win third straight 82-72, and improve to 9-7 (4-2). Terrell Brown Jr. led with 25 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16:

GAME WRAP: It was a successful head coaching debut for Will Conroy, as @UW_MBB used 27 points from Terrell Brown, Jr. and some lockdown second-half defense from the perimeter to beat Oregon State in Corvallis, 82-72. @Dawgman247 #GoHuskies #DawgPackhttps://t.co/j176BuM3hP — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 21, 2022

“I hope this camera is waterproof...”

UW shoots 75% inside the arc in the second half:

FINAL STATS: It was the head coaching debut for @CHILLCONROY, and what a debut it was! Four @UW_MBB players scored in double-figures, led by the 27 of @TerrellNBrown as the Huskies beat Oregon State in Corvallis 82-72. #GoHuskies #DawgPack #woof pic.twitter.com/aiTvH210T6 — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) January 21, 2022

Women’s Basketball

The team was 0-2 against UCLA and USC, with a similar pattern arising from both games — UW took an early and strong lead, only to let that lead falter.

Coming off a 0-2 start to the conference season, @UW_WBB and head coach Tiny Langley look ahead to matchups against the Oregon schools | via @eviesmason https://t.co/fZb71L826N — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 21, 2022

Volleyball

In his seven seasons, Cook has compiled a record of 178-45, a .798 win-percentage that is tied for sixth-best in Pac-12 history.





Our Head Coach has signed a contract extension to keep him at Washington through 2⃣0⃣2⃣6⃣



https://t.co/DjbnCbCnt7#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/xWxEPjKO7a — Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) January 20, 2022

Men’s Soccer

Clark led UW to an 18-2-2 record, and the Huskies advanced to the College Cup for the first time in program history:

Big News on Montlake!



️ We are pleased to announce that we have agreed to a contract extension with head coach Jamie Clark through 2027!



: https://t.co/qdDUMfqvgm#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/nnoN01wmy1 — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) January 20, 2022

Retro Dot

Long arms and strong hands:

.