Friday Dots: Will Conroy wins in head coaching debut for Huskies

New, 4 comments

Mike Hopkins in COVID-19 protocols

By John Sayler
Washington v Utah Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Football

Who doesn’t love hype-season? And I think this guy still plays for us:

Mike Vorel profiles Husky transfer LB Demario King. Mike, you had me at 4.5 in the 40:

Christian Caple has some predictions ($), including an improved Dylan Morris still riding the pine:

“Your filter has to be your goals...”

Quietly, Justin Wilcox is doing things at Cal:

Men’s Basketball downs OSU in Corvallis

Huskies win third straight 82-72, and improve to 9-7 (4-2). Terrell Brown Jr. led with 25 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16:

“I hope this camera is waterproof...”

UW shoots 75% inside the arc in the second half:

Women’s Basketball

The team was 0-2 against UCLA and USC, with a similar pattern arising from both games — UW took an early and strong lead, only to let that lead falter.

Volleyball

In his seven seasons, Cook has compiled a record of 178-45, a .798 win-percentage that is tied for sixth-best in Pac-12 history.

Men’s Soccer

Clark led UW to an 18-2-2 record, and the Huskies advanced to the College Cup for the first time in program history:

Retro Dot

Long arms and strong hands:

