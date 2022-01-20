 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Sailgating Showdown

Husky football announced a home and home series with Tennessee

By Max Vrooman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Indiana State at Tennessee Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Washington announced a future home and home series with Tennessee for the 2030 and 2031 seasons. The biggest non-football storyline of the games will be a comparison of the sailgating environments between the two schools.
  • The official terms of new WR coach JaMarcus Shephard’s contract were released yesterday.
  • Washington announced the hire of Spencer Henkle as director of recruiting. He had previously been the director of on-campus recruiting at Oregon. This is the role previously occupied by Justin Glenn and per Christian Caple, Glenn will be moving to a player development role.
  • Former UW football strength coach Tim Socha has been hired as the strength coach for Olympic sports at Old Dominion.

Basketball Dots

