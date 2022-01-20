Football Dots
- Washington announced a future home and home series with Tennessee for the 2030 and 2031 seasons. The biggest non-football storyline of the games will be a comparison of the sailgating environments between the two schools.
Washington vs. Tennessee
- The official terms of new WR coach JaMarcus Shephard’s contract were released yesterday.
- Washington announced the hire of Spencer Henkle as director of recruiting. He had previously been the director of on-campus recruiting at Oregon. This is the role previously occupied by Justin Glenn and per Christian Caple, Glenn will be moving to a player development role.
- Former UW football strength coach Tim Socha has been hired as the strength coach for Olympic sports at Old Dominion.
Welcome, Coach Tim Socha #ReignOn
Basketball Dots
- Percy Allen hands out midseason grades to the men’s basketball team now that Washington is approximately halfway through their season.
- Dawgman has their notes from Mike Hopkins’ press conference yesterday leading into the Oregon road trip this week.
- The Huskies take on Oregon State tonight in a very late 8:30p game. You can find my preview for it here.
