Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Extend An Offer To A Juco DB & Make A Top Prospect’s List

Happy 2022 Husky fans. The Husky staff has been busy the last several weeks getting ready for the February signing period, which should be pretty busy for the Huskies.

This last week the Huskies offered junior college defensive back Roman Rashada from Diablo Valley HS community college. Listed at 6’1” and around 190 pounds, the Huskies are the first school to offer Rashada. Last season he accounted for 47 tackles and 3 sacks and it sounds like the Husky staff is recruiting him at their hybrid safety position. If the Huskies are able to land Rashada they will have an advantage in recruiting his younger brother (Jaden Rashada, who is a top 2023 quarterback and holds a Husky offer). Rashada should be visiting UW in January and will sign during the February signing period.

The other notable news over the last week was 3 star lineman Jamaal Jarrett from Grimsley HS, NC narrowed his list of top schools to a top 11. The Huskies were included in his list of top schools, which also included Alabama, North Carolina, Michigan, and Georgia. Jarrett was offered by UW recently and the Huskies will hope they can get the 6’5” and 330 pounder on campus as soon as they can.

The Huskies are also set to host a junior day early in January, and visits will open up this month so we should see a lot of visitors on campus. As those visits happen we will make sure to update everyone. As always follow me @asieverkropp.