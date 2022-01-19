Wednesday Dots: Mock (yeah) Drafts (yeah)

What in the world you thinking of
- Husky men’s basketball is suddenly 3-2 in conference play after a surprising home sweep of the Bay Area schools. Jon Wilner has the Dawgs up to 8th in the Pac-12, still not elite, but better than the dregs that many expected earlier in the season. Tomorrow’s game against Oregon State will be interesting. The Beavers are 3-13, but more talented than their record.
- Dane Brugler from The Athletic updated his NFL mock draft. Brugler has Trent McDuffie landing at 25 to the Bengals. His two-rounder does not feature any other Dawgs, which would certainly be a disappointing outcome for Kyler Gordon.
- Mel Kiper also has his latest mock draft. He’s a smidge lower on McDuffie (27th to Buffalo), but also has Gordon in the first round.
- The NCAA convention was supposed to address the existential issues shaking the foundations of college sports. The new constitution they are producing is much less revolutionary than one might hope. Nicole Auerbach talked to several key stakeholders to learn more about why the progress to change is slow.
- Husky fans saw first-hand how dangerous Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan team was last year. After a great season in Ann Arbor- a Big Ten Championship, a win over AN Ohio State University, and a CFP berth- Harbaugh’s name has popped up in NFL coaching searches once again. The Athletic looks at the relationship between the coach and his alma mater.
- The Seattle Sports Commission’s Seattle Sports Star of the Year is a fun annual event that usually shines a light on some UW athletes or teams. It hasn’t been a great year for Seattle teams in terms of on-field success, but some of UW’s non-revenue sports have been great. Check out this link to show some love to UW softball, men’s soccer, and volleyball.
Washington Wednesday— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 19, 2022
Ella May Powell, Dylan Teves, Gabbie Plain, Men's @UW_Rowing, @UWVolleyball, and @UW_MSoccer have all been nominated for the @SeattleSC Sports Star of the Year Awards!
Vote for them here: https://t.co/wm3s7EKfor#GoHuskies x #87SSY pic.twitter.com/sb7WyWGBGY
January 18, 2022
Jaylen Nowell attacked NYK in the 4th, just like on the call-your-own-foul playgrounds back home.— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 19, 2022
"I was one of those guys that never called fouls. I understood that the type of scorer I wanted to become, the way that guys were going to have to stop me was to foul."
I agree. https://t.co/57IEHhxZPh— Lauren Kirschman (@laurenkirschman) January 18, 2022
Former Ohio State, Miami and UNLV QB Tate Martell is retired from football, per @joearrigofsm.— 247Sports (@247Sports) January 18, 2022
Martell will focus on his business ventures moving forward.https://t.co/cySs1qUc53 pic.twitter.com/M3BvbnFywD
