 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: Mock (yeah) Drafts (yeah)

New, 52 comments

It’s Wednesday morning. You know what that means.

By andrewberg7

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Montana at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

What in the world you thinking of

Laughing in the face of love?

What on earth you tryin’ to do?

It’s up to Dots, yeah Dots!

  • Husky men’s basketball is suddenly 3-2 in conference play after a surprising home sweep of the Bay Area schools. Jon Wilner has the Dawgs up to 8th in the Pac-12, still not elite, but better than the dregs that many expected earlier in the season. Tomorrow’s game against Oregon State will be interesting. The Beavers are 3-13, but more talented than their record.

  • The NCAA convention was supposed to address the existential issues shaking the foundations of college sports. The new constitution they are producing is much less revolutionary than one might hope. Nicole Auerbach talked to several key stakeholders to learn more about why the progress to change is slow.

  • Husky fans saw first-hand how dangerous Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan team was last year. After a great season in Ann Arbor- a Big Ten Championship, a win over AN Ohio State University, and a CFP berth- Harbaugh’s name has popped up in NFL coaching searches once again. The Athletic looks at the relationship between the coach and his alma mater.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...