Dots: Exit Interviews

Happy Tuesday, here’s some dots:

Budda update:

Initial injury update on Budda Baker - concussion and will not return



Did have movement & feeling in all extremities as he left field — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) January 18, 2022

Thank you all for the prayers. I am doing good — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) January 18, 2022

A cool piece here on what it’s like being the best at your position as a recruit — when that position is long-snapper.

Dawgs in the community



Edefuan Ulofoshio and Lexi Griggsby represented the UW Black Student-Athlete Alliance during today’s #MLKDay rally and march, and helped organize BSAA’s donation to the Northwest African American Museum’s hygiene drive pic.twitter.com/xCPJV96QFs — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 17, 2022

Former Dawg coach:

This Mizzou hire is now official. Bush Hamdan will coach Missouri’s quarterbacks while Jacob Peeler will coach receivers. Peeler has a terrific track record of recruiting and developing WRs. https://t.co/8zMFIPxU0o — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 18, 2022

In case you missed it, the Kraken have a new team dog and we need documentation of him and Dubs meeting:

Hey @DavyJonesLR on a scale of 1-10 how much do we need a Davy and Dubs meet up, unifying Seattle sports huskies? pic.twitter.com/plKBEmSuqU — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) January 18, 2022

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.