Dots: “I’ll Take ‘A Win is a Win’ for $200, Alex”

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
-
Christian Caple held another “exit” interview, this time with long time Husky punter Race Porter. His response to “What happened last year?”:
“I don’t think the coaching staff got along very well... I don’t think there was a connection between Coach Lake and the rest of the coaches.”
- Matt Calkins’s (Seattle Times) report on Saturdays roller coaster MBB win over Stanford: “Most impressively, [UW] forced 13 first-half turnovers from Stanford, and 21 overall... three days after forcing 17 turnovers in a win over Cal”
- “Despite Mulkey’s efforts, UW drops second conference matchup to USC” (Evie Mason, UW Daily)
- “Change has defined Washington gymnastics. They’re hoping this time, that change is success.” (Marisa Ingemi, Seattle Times)
Final score from Corvallis tonight— Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) January 16, 2022
First meet of the season officially in the books #GymDawgs #GritBeforeGlory #Great48 pic.twitter.com/cEEGRcJhY0
- Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander’s decision to return home to play for UW, and reunite with Kennedy HS teammates Sam Huard and Jabez Tinae, is another win for the WR room, which just a few weeks ago appeared primed for upheaval.
Noteworthy just how much the outlook in UW's wide receiver room has changed in the last week or so.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 15, 2022
Let’s ride pic.twitter.com/ktU1yspcSO— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 16, 2022
FREE TO READ: I had a great conversation with @Ashton_Cozart25 about his Washington offer, and where the Huskies stand in his recruitment! https://t.co/hsZXOFQers— Roman Tomashoff (@rtomashoff34) January 16, 2022
Washington Wins Rescheduled Opener At Hawaii— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) January 16, 2022
Recap >> https://t.co/UtfTcl4yda#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/3lNo31LwjM
Milers Close Dempsey Opener With A— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) January 16, 2022
Recap >> https://t.co/c8gFl6JyJm#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/VFSA8Otdap
BIG facts @VitaVea #ProDawgs https://t.co/3llfOOBRFH— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 16, 2022
On HTBS: Breaking news! For the upcoming movie The Boys in the Boat, which starts shooting this spring in England, boatbuilders Bill Colley, Mark Edwards & their team at Richmond Boathouse, Richmond upon Thames, are working on wooden boats for the movie. https://t.co/i5TXua2G4S pic.twitter.com/02q4Rt8lpr— Hear The Boat Sing (@boatsing) January 15, 2022
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
Loading comments...