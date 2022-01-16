Recruiting Roundup: A New Midwest Offer Goes Out & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Yesterday the Huskies were able to get a commitment from Lonyatta Alexander Jr. His commitment was a big for wide receiver room that had lost several players to the transfer portal. It also sends a signal locally that Coach Deboer and his staff are prioritizing in state recruiting.

New wide receiver coach JeMarcus Shephard and his connections led to a new offer going out over the weekend. 5 star wide receiver Carnell Tate, who currently plays at IMG in Florida but originally is from Illinois, was offered by the Huskies. Rated as the #1 wide receiver in the 2023 class, Tate is big-time wide receiver who holds offers from around the country. The Huskies will need to be able to get Tate to visit campus to have a real shot at landing Tate, but with Coach Shephard’s track history of developing guys the Huskies should have a shot. Listed at 6’2 and around 185 pounds, Tate has good size for the position with room to grow into his frame.

In other news the Huskies are trying to add some more players to their 2022 class. Next weekend is the first January visit weekend that the staff will bring recruits in for. They currently have 2 players scheduled to visit, but that number should rise over the next couple of days. The 2 players on the list are 4 star outside linebacker Emar’rion Winston from Central Catholic HS, OR (who de-committed from Oregon) and 3 star athlete Derek Boyd from Lawndale HS, CA (who is being recruited as a running back). Boyd hasn’t been offered by the staff yet, but I assume if they trip him up they will eventually offer him while on campus. As more visitors get added I will make sure to let you guys know who made their way up to campus. With only 5 commits in the 2022 class the Huskies will probably try and add at least another 5 guys to their class plus some more transfer portal guys).

The last piece of news was that this last week was the end of the dead period, meaning the Huskies staff could hit the road and visit prospects and schools. Coach Deboer made his way to several in-state schools including Lincoln HS, and Bellevue HS (again emphasizing how important in-state recruiting will be under his tenure).

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.