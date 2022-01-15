Woof: Huskies Land A Familiar Transfer Wideout

The Huskies got some good news this morning when Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander announced his commitment to UW. Alexander, who was teammates with Husky quarterback Sam Huard and receiver Jabez Tinae at Kennedy Catholic, didn’t register any stats in his 1 season playing for ASU. The former 4-star wideout committed to ASU over offers from most of the Pac 12, including UW.

247 Sports rated Alexander as the 33rd best wideout in the 2021 class. As a junior at Kennedy Catholic he accounted for 67 receptions, over 1,300 yards and 24 touchdowns. On ASU’s official website they list Alexander at 6’2” and around 200 pounds.

After losing Terrell Bynum and Sawyer Racanelli to the transfer portal (and their top recruit Germie Bernard to Michigan State), the Huskies needed some guys to help bolster their depth. Washington was thin at the receiver spot entering the 2022 season and now with the additions of Alexander and Denzel Boston, Washington is back up to 8 players at that position and could still look to add another body or two in the portal later in the offseason.

Alexander should be able to come in and compete for playing time right away. With his skill set he should also add more a physical presence on the edge (not only blocking but going up and nabbing contested balls). Alexander will be eligible right away and he should be able to participate in spring ball to help himself get acclimated with the offense. He has 4 years to play 4 after redshirting at ASU this past season.

Welcome to Montlake, Junior.

CURRENT WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVER DEPTH CHART

Seniors (0)- NONE

Juniors (1)- Giles Jackson

Sophomores (3)- Taj Davis (RS), Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan

Freshman (4)- Jabez Tinae (RS), Junior Alexander (RS), Ja’Lynn Polk (RS), Denzel Boston