Football

Earlier this week, an interesting pitch from a Notre Dame site saying that JaMarcus Shephard should be the hire at ND. “Another coach on the board that checks every single box that I have for what constitutes a home run hire.”

Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times wonders if Shephard is the man fix the WR conundrum that has haunted UW the past five seasons. Despite UW signing 10 four-star wideouts, zero Washington wide receivers have eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a season since John Ross in 2016.

Washington’s new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was on the “Softy and Dick” show on KJR Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the Link to the Page with the interview.

And a breakdown from Dawgman:

Them smart-type schools:

Pac-12 Programs With The Most Players in the NFL Playoffs:



1. Washington - 18

2. Stanford - 17

3. UCLA - 14

4. USC - 12



5-12 ⤵️ https://t.co/jr6cmTOF3E — WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) January 13, 2022

Get your weekly Pro Dawg Update:

DUBS in the @NFL



The week 18 recap ⬇️#ProDawgs — Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 13, 2022

In free agent news...

Hey, Dawgs need RBs:

Colorado RB Jarek Broussard has entered the portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. The 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, Broussard has run for a combined 1,556 yards and 7 TDs the last two years. https://t.co/26vSV6yFNw — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 13, 2022

McCoy didn’t play in 2021, suspended from team due to an arrest last summer:

USC WR Bru McCoy has entered the portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. Former five-star WR is on the move. https://t.co/yeu9zIGDq2 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 13, 2022

Men’s Basketball

10-4 Cardinal riding four-game winning streak into Seattle:

Mark your calendars and check your closets, Husky fans



Saturday's game vs. Stanford is a ⚪️WHITEOUT⚪️#TougherTogether — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 13, 2022

Davis says “I don’t know where he was going” about Terrell Brown’s spin move.

Women’s Basketball

Huskies are in Los Angeles this weekend where they will take on UCLA Friday night at 7pm, and USC on Sunday at noon.

After a 25-day stoppage in play, @UW_WBB is back on the court this weekend in L.A. | via @eviesmason https://t.co/9eqAaskjsj — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 13, 2022

CONGRATULATIONS to our future Huskies on being nominated for the McDonalds All American Game! ⭐️ #MarchWithUs x #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/TD0zWtybiE — Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) January 13, 2022

Retro Dot

