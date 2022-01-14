If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
- Earlier this week, an interesting pitch from a Notre Dame site saying that JaMarcus Shephard should be the hire at ND. “Another coach on the board that checks every single box that I have for what constitutes a home run hire.”
- Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times wonders if Shephard is the man fix the WR conundrum that has haunted UW the past five seasons. Despite UW signing 10 four-star wideouts, zero Washington wide receivers have eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a season since John Ross in 2016.
Washington’s new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was on the “Softy and Dick” show on KJR Thursday afternoon.
Here’s the Link to the Page with the interview.
And a breakdown from Dawgman:
New Husky Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb On KJR @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @scotteklund @jackmccauley_ @lukemounger @aaronwbeach @matthewfred12 https://t.co/UvevChUPBp via @247sports— Dawgman.com (@Dawgman247) January 13, 2022
Them smart-type schools:
Pac-12 Programs With The Most Players in the NFL Playoffs:— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) January 13, 2022
1. Washington - 18
2. Stanford - 17
3. UCLA - 14
4. USC - 12
5-12 ⤵️ https://t.co/jr6cmTOF3E
Get your weekly Pro Dawg Update:
DUBS in the @NFL— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 13, 2022
The week 18 recap ⬇️#ProDawgs
In free agent news...
Hey, Dawgs need RBs:
Colorado RB Jarek Broussard has entered the portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. The 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, Broussard has run for a combined 1,556 yards and 7 TDs the last two years. https://t.co/26vSV6yFNw— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 13, 2022
McCoy didn’t play in 2021, suspended from team due to an arrest last summer:
USC WR Bru McCoy has entered the portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. Former five-star WR is on the move. https://t.co/yeu9zIGDq2— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 13, 2022
Men’s Basketball
10-4 Cardinal riding four-game winning streak into Seattle:
Mark your calendars and check your closets, Husky fans— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 13, 2022
Saturday's game vs. Stanford is a ⚪️WHITEOUT⚪️#TougherTogether
Davis says “I don’t know where he was going” about Terrell Brown’s spin move.
“Did you actually see @TerrellNBrown break that guy’s ankles?”@DaejonDavis: “Yeah”— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 13, 2022
“Can you break that down?”
pic.twitter.com/IWH5Ba0bZi
Women’s Basketball
Huskies are in Los Angeles this weekend where they will take on UCLA Friday night at 7pm, and USC on Sunday at noon.
After a 25-day stoppage in play, @UW_WBB is back on the court this weekend in L.A. | via @eviesmason https://t.co/9eqAaskjsj— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 13, 2022
CONGRATULATIONS to our future Huskies on being nominated for the McDonalds All American Game! ⭐️ #MarchWithUs x #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/TD0zWtybiE— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) January 13, 2022
Retro Dot
