Friday Dots: DeBoer makes a splash with final coaching hire

There’s a lot to like about the new WR coach

By John Sayler
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Football

  • Earlier this week, an interesting pitch from a Notre Dame site saying that JaMarcus Shephard should be the hire at ND. “Another coach on the board that checks every single box that I have for what constitutes a home run hire.”

  • Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times wonders if Shephard is the man fix the WR conundrum that has haunted UW the past five seasons. Despite UW signing 10 four-star wideouts, zero Washington wide receivers have eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a season since John Ross in 2016.

Washington’s new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was on the “Softy and Dick” show on KJR Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the Link to the Page with the interview.

And a breakdown from Dawgman:

Them smart-type schools:

Get your weekly Pro Dawg Update:

In free agent news...

Hey, Dawgs need RBs:

McCoy didn’t play in 2021, suspended from team due to an arrest last summer:

Men’s Basketball

10-4 Cardinal riding four-game winning streak into Seattle:

Davis says “I don’t know where he was going” about Terrell Brown’s spin move.

Women’s Basketball

Huskies are in Los Angeles this weekend where they will take on UCLA Friday night at 7pm, and USC on Sunday at noon.

Retro Dot

