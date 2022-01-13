Dots: Upgrade SZN

You mean UW Men’s Basketball got a win and UW Football took that Oregon-paying-us-to-take-Junior-Adams money and upgraded?
Hell yeah.
First off, the big news:
Sources: Washington is set to hire Purdue WR coach JaMarcus Shephard as the school's associate HC/pass game coordinator/WR coach. Shephard is a high-end WR coach, working with Rondale Moore and David Bell in recent years. @TomDienhart1 on it first for @Rivals.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 13, 2022
Upgrade in the coaches room! #bowdown pic.twitter.com/IFqzycD5LA— UWANIMAL (@UWANIMAL1) January 13, 2022
JAMARCUS IS OUR WR BALL COACH OFFICIALLY!!!! pic.twitter.com/XwofqoVkSg— KP (Deathrow) (@keithpricetrut1) January 12, 2022
Shephard will be UW’s associate head coach, pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach, according to Pete https://t.co/jF28mkbwqJ— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 13, 2022
- Seattle Times talked with Washington’s new head strength and conditioning coach about his philosophy.
Three questions McKeefery asks players in their individual "why meeting":— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 12, 2022
-- If football were to end tomorrow, what would you do with the rest of your life?
-- What's the most difficult thing you've been through?
-- Who is the most influential person in your life? pic.twitter.com/GJYvD9EMyf
Good morning everyone pic.twitter.com/L7PcoHuDjQ— Dawg Pack Dirt (@DawgPackDirt) January 13, 2022
One more angle for y’all @TerrellNBrown x #TougherTogether https://t.co/Gi98jfL8BT pic.twitter.com/cGzSvxWZCx— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) January 13, 2022
That’s rad as heck:
Of course @deanrutz got the shot. https://t.co/942HzX3msq pic.twitter.com/WfHcwCDCTZ— Sean Quinton (@Quinton_Sean) January 13, 2022
In case you missed it, Washington has a new club team for women’s baseball — help them get to LA!
Help send us to LA for the first ever Women’s College Baseball Tournament! Now is the best time to be a woman in baseball! @maggs672 https://t.co/Z4ju4o1oP6— Katie (@katiefire11) January 13, 2022
Dejounte Murray tonight:— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 13, 2022
32 Points
11 Assists
10 Rebounds
3 Steals
4 Threes pic.twitter.com/tVFlhIVlte
All three members of the UW women's basketball 2022 recruiting class — Teagan Brown, Elle Ladine and Hannah Stines — have been nominated for the McDonald's All-American Game. https://t.co/4lSBaUZz9z— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) January 12, 2022
I can’t stop reading/watching this, it’s too good. The academically prowess self-ownings of the Pac-12 North continue:
Kayvon Thibodeaux on why he chose Oregon over Alabama:— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) January 13, 2022
“For me, I already hate the stigmatism of football players being dumb jocks. Do you know the stigmatism of Alabama education? It ain’t the West Coast. It ain’t Harvard."
Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
