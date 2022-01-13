Dots: Upgrade SZN

You mean UW Men’s Basketball got a win and UW Football took that Oregon-paying-us-to-take-Junior-Adams money and upgraded?

Hell yeah.

First off, the big news:

Sources: Washington is set to hire Purdue WR coach JaMarcus Shephard as the school's associate HC/pass game coordinator/WR coach. Shephard is a high-end WR coach, working with Rondale Moore and David Bell in recent years. @TomDienhart1 on it first for @Rivals. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 13, 2022

JAMARCUS IS OUR WR BALL COACH OFFICIALLY!!!! pic.twitter.com/XwofqoVkSg — KP (Deathrow) (@keithpricetrut1) January 12, 2022

Shephard will be UW’s associate head coach, pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach, according to Pete https://t.co/jF28mkbwqJ — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 13, 2022

Three questions McKeefery asks players in their individual "why meeting":



-- If football were to end tomorrow, what would you do with the rest of your life?

-- What's the most difficult thing you've been through?

-- Who is the most influential person in your life? pic.twitter.com/GJYvD9EMyf — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) January 12, 2022

Good morning everyone pic.twitter.com/L7PcoHuDjQ — Dawg Pack Dirt (@DawgPackDirt) January 13, 2022

That’s rad as heck:

In case you missed it, Washington has a new club team for women’s baseball — help them get to LA!

Help send us to LA for the first ever Women’s College Baseball Tournament! Now is the best time to be a woman in baseball! @maggs672 https://t.co/Z4ju4o1oP6 — Katie (@katiefire11) January 13, 2022

Dejounte Murray tonight:



32 Points

11 Assists

10 Rebounds

3 Steals

4 Threes pic.twitter.com/tVFlhIVlte — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 13, 2022

All three members of the UW women's basketball 2022 recruiting class — Teagan Brown, Elle Ladine and Hannah Stines — have been nominated for the McDonald's All-American Game. https://t.co/4lSBaUZz9z — Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) January 12, 2022

I can’t stop reading/watching this, it’s too good. The academically prowess self-ownings of the Pac-12 North continue:

Kayvon Thibodeaux on why he chose Oregon over Alabama:



“For me, I already hate the stigmatism of football players being dumb jocks. Do you know the stigmatism of Alabama education? It ain’t the West Coast. It ain’t Harvard." — WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) January 13, 2022

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.