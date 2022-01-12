Wednesday Dots: The Expanding Universe

Everything will be fine
Long as you stay in school
Stay off the hard stuff
And keep between the Dots
- On the bright side, the CFP Championship game was competitive and entertaining. On the other hand, the semi-finals were blowouts and the final was a rematch of the SEC title game. Does that call for systemic change? Matt Calkins talks through some of the potential unintended consequences of CFP expansion, as well as some of the competitive issues expansion couldn’t solve.
- The Athletic’s Chris Vanini ranked every FBS team from 1-130. I would say that you won’t like where the Huskies ended up, but we all saw the games, so I don’t need to remind you.
- The Dawgs got some good news in the offensive line. Henry Bainivalu, who walked on Senior Day and looked set to move on, announced that he will return for another season. With significant turnover up front, his return is a great development.
- Looking further ahead, Michigan commit Kevonte Henry updated his recruitment with two upcoming official visits. Henry is reportedly close to new Husky staffer Courtney Morgan and the Dawgs have a good shot at the talented linebacker.
- After the historic season for UW Men’s Soccer, the Huskies were all over the MLS draft on Tuesday. Most significantly, Dylan Teves signed with the Sounders on a homegrown player deal.
How to solve college football’s transfer problem in one simple step https://t.co/fvFVxpu65d— Jacob Thorpe (@JacobThorpeSR) January 12, 2022
TOP 25 RECRUITING CLASSES— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) January 11, 2022
After dissecting 21-25 yesterday, we take an in-depth look at teams ranked No's 16-20.
16. @StanfordBSB
17. @VandyBoys
18. @DBU_Baseball
19. @AlabamaBSB
20. @UW_Baseball
READ: https://t.co/EWDKTLGgYG pic.twitter.com/unDfefKOWt
Mishael Powell turned down Ivy League scholarship offers to walk on at Washington. On Friday, the cornerback from Seattle — a "five-star kid" — was awarded a scholarship. He bet on himself and won.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 12, 2022
(via @mikevorel) https://t.co/fxhFX6Uixu
Keep stacking days men. Building something special. #Dawgs https://t.co/mZZknWxJt1— Ron McKeefery (@RMcKeefery) January 11, 2022
