Football Dots
- The 2021 FBS season is officially over as Georgia avenged their SEC championship loss to Alabama and finally got over the hump.
- Georgia QB Stetson Bennett clearly did not factor in needing to do a Good Morning America appearance into his plans when deciding how hard to party last night.
when I've had somewhere between 8 and 14 beers and somebody asks me how many beers I've had pic.twitter.com/Ttoepjfhzi— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 11, 2022
- Seems fine. There were also one 5-star QB on each roster who is from California and was committed to USC at one point.
Kelee Ringo (from Arizona via WA) and Brock Bowers (from California) scored the last two TDs of the national title game.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) January 11, 2022
Meanwhile, the Pac-12 went 0-5 in bowl games.
- Former Kennedy Catholic 4-star WR Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving Arizona State. Given the loss of Germie Bernard and Alexander having been teammates with QB Sam Huard and WR Jabez Tinae it seems like the Huskies would be a natural fit. He only got to play 10 offensive snaps for ASU last year and would have 4 years to play 4.
Keep an eye on hometown Washington here with Alexander... https://t.co/4bJeDkrq7O— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 10, 2022
- The QB carousel continues to spin with the transfer portal in the Pac-12. USC lost Jaxson Dart to the portal after already losing Kedon Slovis to Pitt. The expectation is that they will land former Oklahoma 5-star Caleb Williams to replace them. UCLA had Dorian Thompson-Robinson announce that he is coming back for one last season after Dillon Gabriel shifted his commitment from the Bruins to Oklahoma. Former Wazzu QB Jayden de Laura will instead be headed to Arizona and should be expected to start next year for the Wildcats. And to replace him the Cougs have brought in Incarnate Word QB Cameron Ward who is following his OC to Pullman. Got all that? You’re getting quizzed on it tomorrow.
Blessed to say I’ve received a scholarship offer from the university of Washington @CoachJuice6 @flyguyhuey5 pic.twitter.com/C2ePMTQwwB— Bubz (@EmarrionW) January 11, 2022
The Dawg grind begins NOW #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/rU99qlLKr8— Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 11, 2022
#ChampionshipMoments 1991— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 10, 2022
WASHINGTON 34 | MICHIGAN 14
UW caps off the perfect season in style -- Mark Brunell finds Mario Bailey, who mocks Desmond Howard's Heisman pose pic.twitter.com/qyDEwXaXPv
Basketball Dots
- Dawgman has the notes from Mike Hopkins’ press conference yesterday following a loss to Colorado over the weekend.
Jamal Bey and Daejon Davis have been almost the exact same player on offense this year (not a great thing)— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) January 10, 2022
Bey: 35/31/67% 2pt/3pt/FT, 19% TO rate
Davis: 36/31/72% 2pt/3pt/FT, 19% TO rate
Bey has rebounded better, Davis with more steals/assists
