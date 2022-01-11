 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Officially 2022

The 2021 season is over with a Georgia win while the transfer portal continues to swell

By Max Vrooman
  • The 2021 FBS season is officially over as Georgia avenged their SEC championship loss to Alabama and finally got over the hump.
  • Georgia QB Stetson Bennett clearly did not factor in needing to do a Good Morning America appearance into his plans when deciding how hard to party last night.
  • Seems fine. There were also one 5-star QB on each roster who is from California and was committed to USC at one point.
  • Former Kennedy Catholic 4-star WR Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving Arizona State. Given the loss of Germie Bernard and Alexander having been teammates with QB Sam Huard and WR Jabez Tinae it seems like the Huskies would be a natural fit. He only got to play 10 offensive snaps for ASU last year and would have 4 years to play 4.
  • The QB carousel continues to spin with the transfer portal in the Pac-12. USC lost Jaxson Dart to the portal after already losing Kedon Slovis to Pitt. The expectation is that they will land former Oklahoma 5-star Caleb Williams to replace them. UCLA had Dorian Thompson-Robinson announce that he is coming back for one last season after Dillon Gabriel shifted his commitment from the Bruins to Oklahoma. Former Wazzu QB Jayden de Laura will instead be headed to Arizona and should be expected to start next year for the Wildcats. And to replace him the Cougs have brought in Incarnate Word QB Cameron Ward who is following his OC to Pullman. Got all that? You’re getting quizzed on it tomorrow.

