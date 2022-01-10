CFP National Title Game Thread

Tonight is officially the last game of the 2021 college football season as Alabama takes on Georgia for the FBS title. I’m sure many readers of the site aren’t super interested to watch a pair of SEC squads face off yet again. But there was no doubt that these were the 2 best teams all season and now they get a rematch of the SEC title game.

For those of you who want a rooting interest in this game, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is about to take over as Oregon’s head coach. I can’t bring myself to root for Alabama directly but I’ll root for a complete shootout that makes Georgia’s defense once again look subpar against the Tide and have Georgia narrowly come out on top.

HOW TO WATCH

Time: 5:00p PT

Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Espn.com/watch

Betting Line: Georgia -2.5