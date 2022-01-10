Dots: Comin’ In From The Cold

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Hot off the press - Christian Caple has a 2700 word interview with former Husky, now Duck, Taki Taimani: “Exit interview: Why Taki Taimani is leaving Washington for Oregon, his impressions of the program and more”
- There were heavy weekend rumors and prognostications of Purdue WR coach JaMarcus Shephard coming to UW — those have subsided for the time being with word that Shephard is also being courted by Notre Dame. Not linking anything here, Google is your friend (but is it always?)
- “UW Husky men have another rough day inside while losing to Colorado” (Percy Allen, Seattle Times)
- Three Huskies from the men’s soccer team are projected to be taken in the first round of tomorrow’s MLS Super Draft, with UW defender Charlie Ostrem possibly landing with the Sounders.
- DB standout Mishael Powell is a walk-on no more:
- Oh, the irony! :
The Best Pac-12 Uniforms From the 2021 Season:— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) January 10, 2022
1. Utah Rose Bowl
2. UW 1991 Throwback
3. Oregon Eggshell
4. Cal “Joe Roth”
5. Beavers’ Fiesta Bowl 2001
6. Arizona Desert Swarm
7-10 & pictures of each uniform ⤵️ https://t.co/6x0EklX8ma
- The comments on this tweet oughta be entertaining:
Pro Dawgs:
Nowell's contract was only partially-guaranteed this season.
Speaking of Washington DB’s; 7 have been drafted in the 1st 3 rounds since 2013. Elijah Molden 3rd rd last yr. Other 6 were 1st/2nd rounds - Kevin King, Taylor Rapp, Budda Baker, Sidney Jones, Marcus Peters and Desmond Trufant. Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon will join in 2022.— Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 7, 2022
