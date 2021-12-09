Dots: Goodbye sweet prince

First thing’s first, I shed a tear:
Goodbye, sweet prince https://t.co/BUpl6yk3zs— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) December 9, 2021
Jake Haener is reportedly staying put at Fresno State. Report here indicates there may have been eligibility issues involved with transferring to UW. https://t.co/iYhVBtrRYx— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 9, 2021
- Dane Brugler has his top 15 players at each position in this draft, including a few Dawgs.
- Christian Caple has his thoughts on the first steps of recruiting in Kalen DeBoer’s tenure.
Speaking of, a cornerbacks coach!
December 8, 2021
Not unexpected, but Kirkland makes it official:
OL Jaxson Kirkland posted his goodbye to Husky Nation on Instagram this afternoon. Became obvious he was headed to the draft when he accepted an East-West Shrine Bowl invite a few days ago. 2x 1st team All-Pac-12 selection.— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) December 8, 2021
Best of luck in the NFL! pic.twitter.com/mI3CChAZxR
McDonald goin’ portaling:
2020 3-star LB Cooper McDonald has entered the transfer portal after totaling 28 tackles, 5.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks in his two seasons with Washington @LarsHanson https://t.co/IXUWOUYDyj— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 8, 2021
247 is now providing team rankings for high school/JUCO recruits and then incoming transfers to try to more accurately capture inflow of talent. UW for last year moved up from 36th in recruit-only to 29th in overall when including transfers. https://t.co/zVWzsTLqHJ— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) December 9, 2021
Washington mourns the loss of former Husky, George Fleming.— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 8, 2021
"He will be dearly missed by his Husky family and all who knew him. My heart goes out to his wife and daughters." - Director of Athletics Jen Cohen
To all the interviewers that want to talk about we winning my award it is a real blessing but I ain’t satisfied pic.twitter.com/gVkYUyzw82— germie bernard (@germie_bernard) December 9, 2021
WomanDoingMentalMath.gif
Quietly #uwhuskies and @KalenDeBoer just smoked the DC hire. Trust us Huskies, you can loooooove that risk. One of the best available. Cheers in Seattle!— Matrix Analytical (@AthDeptEdges) December 9, 2021
Loading comments...