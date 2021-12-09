All We Hear Is Purple: Ti-Cat Nation

Welcome to this week’s episode of All We Hear is Purple.

This week, Gabey and Andrew discuss all the things we know and the things that are rumored about how head coach Kalen DeBoer’s coaching staff is rounding out, including:

Analysis and wild guesses about who the offensive coaches will be and what that might mean for next year’s UW offense.

More of the same on the defensive side, which led to a tangent on how little they both know about the CFL.

The ideal balance between specialized roles and balanced contributors on a coaching staff.

Where things stand in the transfer portal, from Cooper McDonald’s departure to Jake Haener’s non-arrival.

