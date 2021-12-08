ProDawgs Week 13: Murphy’s Law Rings True

It’s fitting that the definition of Murphy’s Law is “anything that can go wrong will go wrong” because that’s exactly what happens when throwing the ball in the direction of Byron Murphy Jr - or Budda Baker, or really any UW defensive back.

Against Chicago, Murphy Jr and Budda proved that to be true as they each plucked an interception out the air. Along with the pick, Murphy Jr had six tackles, half of a sack, and two pass deflections while Baker had five tackles and broke up a pass. Arizona won 33-22.

Although it feels like they’ve been flying under the radar a bit, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit with a 9-3 record and are fresh off a 30-17 win over Atlanta. In that game, Vea finished with two tackles and two sacks while Joe-Tryon Shoyinka finished with two tackles as well.

The former Buc’ Jaydon Mickens caught 2 passes for 10 yards for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Rams but Los Angeles won 37-7. For L.A, Greg Gaines recorded 4 tackles and Taylor Rapp finished with 3 tackles along with a fumble recovery.

Meanwhile, for Miami, Myles Gaskin ran 15 passes for 44 yards and also caught 2 passes for 5 yards while Salvon Ahmed rushed for 23 yards on 8 attempts - the Dolphins won that game 20-9. In Las Vegas, Cory Littleton finished with 6 tackles in a close 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

In Detroit’s first win of the year, Levi Onwuzurike recorded 3 tackles against the Minnesota Vikings. In Buffalo, Myles Bryant finished with 5 tackles and a key deflection to help propel the Patriots to the top seed in the AFC. Detroit beat the Vikes’ 29-27 while New England beat the Bills’ 14-10.

In the Seattle Seahawks traditional victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Will Dissly caught 2 passes for 7 yards and Sidney Jones IV recorded 3 tackles and a pass deflection as the ‘Hawks beat SF 30-23.