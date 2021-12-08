When your job title is “Huskies Coach/Recruiting Coordinator” isn’t it just fate that your next job is with the University of Washington? That’s what happened today when UW hired Julius “Juice” Brown from Fresno State to be their new cornerbacks coach.

Brown is another of the coaches that have followed new Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer from Fresno to Seattle. He also has experience with some familiar faces to Husky fans. Brown played cornerback at Boise State while Chris Petersen was still the OC. He returned to Boise as a graduate assistant while Pete was the head coach and for 3 years held the director of player personnel role which UW recently hired Courtney Morgan to fill here in Seattle.

Brown moved on to get on field position coach experience and took over as the cornerbacks coach at Troy and then Arkansas State before getting the chance to return to the blue turf. Brown came back to Boise once again as the defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator taking over for...wait for it...Jimmy Lake. After 2 years under Bryan Harsin, Brown moved on again and spent 3 years at Utah State coaching DBs and then a year at Texas Tech. When DeBoer was hired at Fresno State though he brought Juice on board and he was highly thought of by their fan base over the last 2 years.

Within William Inge’s defense at Fresno the “Husky” position was the title for the nickel back role in the defense. Unlike in Washington’s nickel based defense the role was more of a hybrid linebacker/safety rather than strictly a slot corner. However at Washington he will be the position coach for the cornerbacks where he also has plenty of experience as both a player and assistant coach.

Throughout Brown’s 15 years in coaching since he started as a graduate assistant he has had the recruiting coordinator title for 8 of them. Washington had a history of fantastic DB recruiting under Jimmy Lake before he became the head coach and the hope is that Brown will be able to help get the Huskies back into that position. 247 Sports named Brown the #2 recruiter in the Mountain West in 2020.

In the recent past Washington has had multiple defensive backs coaches who split the work with corners and safeties. Fresno State has had separate coaches for their corners, safeties, and the nickel position. Brown coming in specifically as the cornerbacks coach suggests that a safeties coach will also be hired. The Huskies have yet to announce a defensive coordinator who Brown will serve under during his tenure in Seattle but some of the rumored candidates also have a history working with defensive backs. Fresno’s safeties coach under Kalen DeBoer, Chuck Morrell, had previously served as the defensive coordinator when DeBoer was at Sioux Falls.

Welcome Coach Brown!