Wednesday Dots: There is a season, churn, churn, churn

- With change at the top, we had to anticipate more roster dominoes to follow. On Tuesday, we learned that 2022 UW QB recruit Jackson Stratton is planning to reopen his recruitment. Mike Vorel explored avenues to improve a suddenly thin and cloudy QB position for next season.
- Christian Caple also takes a look at how some of the changes will impact Husky recruiting in his latest mailbag. He extends the list of variables to Mario Cristobal’s departure from Oregon and the arrival of Courtney Morgan from Michigan as Director of Player Personnel.
- Also at The Athletic, Austin Mock, the site’s resident college football handicapper, gives some of his best bets for bowl season. Pac-12 fans will be pleased to see that his system likes Utah to cover the bit spread against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
- In spite of the poor overall results, UW had some great individual performers this year. The Pac-12 recognized Jaxson Kirkland, Kyler Gordon, and Trent McDuffie with first team all-conference honors.
- One big recruit who hasn’t publicly wavered after the coaching change is Germie Bernard, who picked up the Nevada State Player of the Year award on Tuesday.
Next #Oregon coach odds per @betonline_ag— InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) December 7, 2021
Top of list is depressing
Chip Kelly 7/4; Justin Wilcox 2/1; Joe Brady 4/1; Bryan Harsin 5/1; Kalani Sitake 6/1; Matt Campbell 9/1; Chris Petersen 11/1; Dave Aranda 14/1
Thank you @KalenDeBoer and @GrubbRyan for stopping by. Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/clBk0pEttF— Ryan Otton (@RyanOtton) December 7, 2021
Before @UW_MSoccer plays in its first-ever College Cup, @DailyUWMedia takes you through the Huskies’ season, in pictureshttps://t.co/jaDpnv6egl— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) December 8, 2021
Husky Nation, join us in welcoming @PlayerProMorgan as our new Director of Player Personnel!— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 7, 2021
» https://t.co/hUziAuhx0a pic.twitter.com/WhftKQ7s13
Kirk I love you but this is a bad take https://t.co/vkKUgz9Y1W— McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) December 8, 2021
Grew up dreaming about playing in the Rose Bowl and now I get to live it for the 2nd time.. True blessing from God https://t.co/CA4U2iFsxF— Brandon Mckinney (@brandonmckinn20) December 7, 2021
