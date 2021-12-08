 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: There is a season, churn, churn, churn

New Coach, New Staff, New Recruits?

By aberg77
NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve seen your picture

Your name in lights above it

This is your big debut

It’s like a dream come true

So won’t you smile for the Dots

I know they’re gonna love it.

  • With change at the top, we had to anticipate more roster dominoes to follow. On Tuesday, we learned that 2022 UW QB recruit Jackson Stratton is planning to reopen his recruitment. Mike Vorel explored avenues to improve a suddenly thin and cloudy QB position for next season.

  • Also at The Athletic, Austin Mock, the site’s resident college football handicapper, gives some of his best bets for bowl season. Pac-12 fans will be pleased to see that his system likes Utah to cover the bit spread against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

  • In spite of the poor overall results, UW had some great individual performers this year. The Pac-12 recognized Jaxson Kirkland, Kyler Gordon, and Trent McDuffie with first team all-conference honors.

