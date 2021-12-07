 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Coordinated Offense

It’s finally official that Ryan Grubb will be the new OC

By Max Vrooman
Football Dots

  • Washington finally made their first official announcement about the new assistant coaching staff under Kalen DeBoer as his OC/QB coach at Fresno State, Ryan Grubb, will be headed to Seattle in the same position. It will be nice to have a coordinated offense instead of whatever it was we saw under John Donovan.
  • The Pac-12 All Conference teams will be announced later today but Jon Wilner has his picks with only 3 Huskies on the 1st or 2nd team.
  • Jon Wilner also lists his 6 candidates for the now vacant Oregon head coaching job and Duck fans are underwhelmed picking through the leftovers of this coaching cycle.
  • The Ducks lost 3 commitments from out of region players yesterday following the Mario Cristobal departure including their top ranked prospect, a 5-star OL out of Texas.
  • Dawgman subscribers have a new recruiting blog looking at some of the potential late additions Washington could go after as we are just over a week away from the start of the early signing period.
  • This move isn’t 100% official yet but has been rumored for a while and sources on both sides have confirmed it’s happening. Should greatly help UW’s recruiting.
  • It will come as no surprise to Husky fans that Myles Bryant made the game saving play late in the 4th quarter to secure a New England victory last night.
  • OL Jaxson Kirkland hasn’t publicly declared for the draft but he has accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine which certainly suggests that his time as a Husky is done. Kirkland walked on senior day and has at times in his career been viewed as a potential 1st round pick although his stock likely dropped given UW’s terrible offense this season. Senior center Luke Wattenberg, who is out of eligibility, will also be participating.

Basketball Dots

  • Former Dawg Nate Pryor hit a game winning trick shot layup at the buzzer for New Mexico State to win on the road against rival New Mexico. Go Aggies!

