Football Dots
- Washington finally made their first official announcement about the new assistant coaching staff under Kalen DeBoer as his OC/QB coach at Fresno State, Ryan Grubb, will be headed to Seattle in the same position. It will be nice to have a coordinated offense instead of whatever it was we saw under John Donovan.
- The Pac-12 All Conference teams will be announced later today but Jon Wilner has his picks with only 3 Huskies on the 1st or 2nd team.
- Jon Wilner also lists his 6 candidates for the now vacant Oregon head coaching job and Duck fans are underwhelmed picking through the leftovers of this coaching cycle.
- The Ducks lost 3 commitments from out of region players yesterday following the Mario Cristobal departure including their top ranked prospect, a 5-star OL out of Texas.
- Dawgman subscribers have a new recruiting blog looking at some of the potential late additions Washington could go after as we are just over a week away from the start of the early signing period.
- This move isn’t 100% official yet but has been rumored for a while and sources on both sides have confirmed it’s happening. Should greatly help UW’s recruiting.
HUGE hire, worked with DeBoer at Fresno State so previous relationship established, Morgan has strong west coast ties and especially in SoCal, tireless work ethic and extremely well connected https://t.co/T5lFUcALe2— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 6, 2021
- It will come as no surprise to Husky fans that Myles Bryant made the game saving play late in the 4th quarter to secure a New England victory last night.
Excellent play by Myles Bryant to seal the Patriots’ win last night. He was in coverage on Beasley but broke off when Allen released the ball. If he doesn’t, this is probably a touchdown to Gabriel Davis, who had a step on Jalen Mills. pic.twitter.com/Npt4H17xE0— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 7, 2021
- OL Jaxson Kirkland hasn’t publicly declared for the draft but he has accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine which certainly suggests that his time as a Husky is done. Kirkland walked on senior day and has at times in his career been viewed as a potential 1st round pick although his stock likely dropped given UW’s terrible offense this season. Senior center Luke Wattenberg, who is out of eligibility, will also be participating.
It’s official✅— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 6, 2021
The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @UW_Football OL Jaxson Kirkland has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @jaxson_kirkland , we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas pic.twitter.com/AZo4EgBxzM
A competitor— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 6, 2021
The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @UW_Football OL Luke Wattenberg has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @LukeWattenberg, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas pic.twitter.com/tudDJrr1oT
Basketball Dots
- Former Dawg Nate Pryor hit a game winning trick shot layup at the buzzer for New Mexico State to win on the road against rival New Mexico. Go Aggies!
Nate Pryor (@pryor_nate5) THOWS IT BEHIND HIS HEAD AND BEATS THE BUZZER on a game winning layup for New Mexico State to win this rendition of the Rio Grande Rivalry 78-76 on OT over New Mexico pic.twitter.com/gQB74VlCeK— NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) December 7, 2021
Dejounte Murray has recorded a double-double in seven consecutive games.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 7, 2021
The last @spurs player to have such a streak?
Tim Duncan in 2009. pic.twitter.com/WEgpIXZkY2
