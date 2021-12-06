Dots: Eyes on the Prize

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Men’s soccer booked a trip to the NCAA final four (aka “the College Cup”) for the first time in its history in front of a record home crowd on Saturday, beating St. Louis 2-0 (Scott Hanson, Seattle Times)
For the first time in @UW_MSoccer history, the Huskies are headed to the College Cup | via @luka_kucan https://t.co/IMI29gTrM7— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) December 5, 2021
Washington’s Dylan Teves is the Pac-12 Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year. This marks the first time a UW player has won the award since 2011. Teves leads the Pac-12 in goals with 12.— Luka Kučan (@luka_kucan) December 3, 2021
- “Washington volleyball team makes easy work of Hawaii to advance to NCAA tournament Sweet 16” (Terry Wood, Seattle Times)
Washington advances to its ninth Sweet 16 in the past 10 seasons after sweeping Hawaii. They move on to face No. 2 Texas next week in Austin. https://t.co/6WFjGHYaI7— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 5, 2021
- Alex Cook recovered from a frightening injury vs Arizona, in a season where he filled the role of punishing Safety - a role that had been vacant for a few years (a few years too long). He is one of several Huskies that have tweeted they will stay for 2022, following Kalen DeBoer’s hiring last week.
Appears UW safety Alex Cook will come back for a sixth year. https://t.co/MlUWf1mETV— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) December 4, 2021
- The first scholarship offer made by Kalen DeBoer was to a 4-star Louisiana RB who had recently de-committed from LSU. May be a long shot, but may also signal a change in recruiting away from the Chris Petersen approach of making relatively few offers.
Blessed to receive an offer to the University of Washington! #GoHuskies #ThePrepWay @CoachFranklin9 @CallMeCoach_11 @TonyCitizen5 @FLHarrison3 @CoachPipe15 @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/irp4U6AHH9— TreVonte Citizen✍ (@Tre_Citizen1) December 4, 2021
- Along with the intrigue of Jake Haener possibly transferring back to the place he lost the QB competition in 2019, this news turned some heads as well:
New UW head coach Kalen DeBoer was Penix’s offensive coordinator and QB coach at Indiana in 2019. Could be hypothetically interesting. https://t.co/i68Lxc9BsG— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 6, 2021
My attempt to explain why the @pac12 believes expanding the College Football Playoffs beyond 4 teams would be good for our student athletes. The benefits for college football fans and the sport itself is obvious. https://t.co/wjv2y9Vr7D— George Kliavkoff (@Kliavkoff) December 5, 2021
- Pro Dawgs:
DUBS UP @MylesGAS @AhmedSalvon— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 5, 2021
@MiamiDolphins #ProDawgs pic.twitter.com/ebZ0GKmIPq
Former Husky punter @joelwhit12 will play for the 108th Grey Cup next Sunday. Hamilton is hosting the final this year, so it'll be a home game. https://t.co/d9014J8sP0— Jeff Bechthold (@JeffBechthold) December 5, 2021
Go Dawgs!!
