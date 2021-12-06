 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Eyes on the Prize

Volleyball and men’s soccer push further toward NCAA glory

By CollinOM
NCAA Photos Archive

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

  • Alex Cook recovered from a frightening injury vs Arizona, in a season where he filled the role of punishing Safety - a role that had been vacant for a few years (a few years too long). He is one of several Huskies that have tweeted they will stay for 2022, following Kalen DeBoer’s hiring last week.
  • Along with the intrigue of Jake Haener possibly transferring back to the place he lost the QB competition in 2019, this news turned some heads as well:
  • Pro Dawgs:

Go Dawgs!!

