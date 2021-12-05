Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Extend A New 2022 Offer

Happy Sunday Husky fans. With the big news of the week, the Huskies hired coach Kalen Deboer. Deboer hasn’t named all of his assistants, however it sounds like that will be happening shortly. Once the staff is hired we should see an uptick in offers and they should be hosting some recruits next weekend (the last weekend before the early signing period starts). I would expect several of the commits to fly up and visit with Coach Deboer and his staff.

Coach Deboer did extend a new offer in the 2022 class. 4 star running back TreVonte’ Citizen from Lake Charles College Prep HS, LA was extended an offer by the Huskies. Rated as the 8th best running back in the 2022 class, Citizen just de-committed from LSU and was subsequently offered by the Huskies and Michigan State Spartans. It looks like Citizen has already taken 4 official visits, so the Huskies will need to hope that they can get Citizen up on campus to have a shot at landing him. When you watch his film you can see how good his change of direction and speed is for the position (he pulls away from defenders). The Huskies are set to lose Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant at the position and they may be looking to add at least 1 more running back to the room.

