Football
The Huskies have offered a California JC defensive back:
GOD i thank you. After i dedicated my life to representing you and made a commitment to have faith no matter the circumstance, you made my path straight. Thank you coach @PlayerProMorgan , i am humbled and graceful to receive an offer to The University of Washington! #JESUS pic.twitter.com/eLYE7Vqh1U— Roman Rashada (@romanrashada_) December 31, 2021
Conerly narrowing it down on Saturday:
Five-star 2022 Rainier Beach OT Josh Conerly Jr. https://t.co/WqqzubcMpv— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 30, 2021
Pro Dawgs Recap:
The most @NFL players in the Pac-12— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 30, 2021
Check out the week 16 recap ⬇️#ProDawgs
Basketball
Percy needs something to do:
Let's end 2021 with a Washington Huskies hoops mailbag. I'm taking questions about UW men (5-5) and women (5-3), which missed this week's Pac-12 openers due to COVID. Hit me with your best shot. pic.twitter.com/Dpmlh3v5eb— Percy Allen (@percyallen) December 30, 2021
Retro Dot
Peach Bowl. Five years ago today:
