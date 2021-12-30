 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Snow Dubs

New, 9 comments

For he’s a very good boy.

By Gabey Lucas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Cal at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning-ish and happy Thursday. To the dots!

Let’s start out with the most important of news:

Get your official Washington gear from Target

NCAA Basketball: Seattle at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Tapestry Throw Blanket

20oz Arctic Stainless Steel Tumbler

Men’s Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Lunch Cooler

Classic Series BBQ Set

Jackson Sirmon is in the transfer portal:

Alongside Sirmon, walk-on ILB Ben Hines is also transferring.

Unrelated to sports, but PSA that currently I-90 is closed both ways between North Bend and Ellensburg.

And also unrelated to sports but, uh, look up if you’re walking here during snowdays:

That’s all for today unfortunately. Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...