Dots: Snow Dubs

dashing through the snow pic.twitter.com/7n0XvoaPKr — Dubs (@DubsUW) December 29, 2021

In other news, the Pac-12 is considering changes to the COVID protocol regarding omicron.

Jon Wilner has his Pac-12 stock report.

Jackson Sirmon is in the transfer portal:

Looking forward to seeing the innovation of the 4-0-7 defense under the new staff. https://t.co/jB2iGectPv — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) December 29, 2021

Alongside Sirmon, walk-on ILB Ben Hines is also transferring.

IT is BACK. That’s it, that’s our tweet. pic.twitter.com/CTH6arqWKa — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 30, 2021

“CREATIVITY IS THINKING UP NEW THINGS. INNOVATION IS DOING NEW THINGS.” - THEODORE LEVITT pic.twitter.com/7AM5IBohMS — Duke’s Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 30, 2021

The broadcast is basically a @mikegolicjr test kitchen now pic.twitter.com/aL3L9S8gqD — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) December 30, 2021

Unrelated to sports, but PSA that currently I-90 is closed both ways between North Bend and Ellensburg.

And also unrelated to sports but, uh, look up if you’re walking here during snowdays:

Um... this seems like a scary side effect of the new Rainier Tower's design. (Video sent to me by @LittleHawthorne) pic.twitter.com/goI3lyFpaX — David Kroman (@KromanDavid) December 30, 2021

