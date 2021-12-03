When Washington announced that their game at Arizona on Thursday night was being postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Husky program it cast the Sunday contest against UCLA in serious doubt. This afternoon Washington announced that the game has indeed officially been cancelled. The Dawgs now have the distinction of being the first team to forfeit a conference game due to COVID-19 in the 2021-22 season.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: Washington’s game against UCLA has been canceledhttps://t.co/X4uk37y0i5 — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) December 4, 2021

The official Pac-12 policy for this season is that teams that are unable to play will be assigned a loss in the conference standings and their opponents will get a win. When Washington’s game against Arizona became announced that it would not happen there was instantly talk that the Pac-12 would work to reschedule the contest, which has now been announced as well. UCLA though apparently was not willing to accommodate Washington in finding a time to make up the game and so officially the Huskies have forfeited. The Dawgs are now 0-1 in conference play while UCLA is 2-0. Not that Washington needs to be concerned about an NCAA at-large berth but a forfeit does not count against a team’s record for tournament selection purposes.

That aforementioned Arizona game has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 25th. It will result in a busy period for the Huskies as they play at Oregon on Sunday the 23rd and return home to play Colorado on Thursday the 27th. That means the Huskies will have 5 games in 10 days between the 20th and the 29th.

Washington and the University of Arizona have mutually agreed to reschedule Thursday’s postponed game for Jan. 25, 2022 in Tucson.



Game time for the Pac-12 Networks broadcast is TBD. https://t.co/SeUtOIxhSb — Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) December 4, 2021

Washington’s next game is now scheduled to be at #3 Gonzaga on Sunday December 5th which should hopefully be enough time for any Husky players to exit health and safety protocols and be ready to play.